TAIPEI (Taiwan News) - Canada could respond to the escalating dispute with China by immediately expelling its ambassador and by improving relations with Taiwan, the head of a Canadian think tank wrote in the Toronto Globe and Mail.

Following the arrest of Huawei Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou, the latest step in the dispute has been the death sentence for drugs smuggling for Canadian citizen Robert Lloyd Schellenberg.

China has identified Canada as a weak link in its contest with Western nations, but it only “respects strength, not weakness,” so Ottawa should immediately show its resolve, wrote Brian Lee Crowley, the managing director of the Macdonald-Laurier Institute.

He named the expulsion of the Chinese ambassador, sanctions against Chinese government members, and “a warming of our relations with Taiwan” as actions that Canada could take immediately.

Tightening visa restrictions for Chinese citizens and keeping Huawei out of the 5G communications system were also options, according to Crowley.

He also recommended joining up with allies such as the United States for more effective pressure on Beijing. “If China’s bullying leads to consequences across its relations with the West, that will give the country pause.”

Crowley described China as a “Mafia-like regime where threats and intimidation, not reason and good-faith negotiation, are the preferred instruments of power” and concluded its actions against Canada were counterproductive.