TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Taiwan’s Yushan (Mount Jade, 玉山) could see the first snowfall of the season late Wednesday night or early next morning if conditions are right, forecast Meteorologist Daniel Wu (吳德榮).

With the cold air mass continuing to move southward and push the mercury down, temperatures could dip to 13 to 14 degrees Celsius in open and coastal areas while precipitation can be expected across the island today, the Liberty Times quoted Wu.

Temperatures could drop below zero degree Celsius tonight or in the wee hours tomorrow in mountainous regions at 3,500 meters or higher above sea level. Should moisture in the atmosphere linger, Yushan can experience its first snow this year or see other solid types of precipitation, such as ice pellets or sleet, Wu said.

Snow is also predicted for Hehuanshan (Mount Hehuan, 合歡山) in central Taiwan next Monday or Tuesday, when another cold mass is set to bring mercury down to sub-freezing degrees in the area.