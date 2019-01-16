  1. Home
Beijing urges Chinese state-run firms to avoid travel to US, Canada, other 'Five Eyes' nations

Employees of state-run firms urged to only travel if necessary, with secure, company-approved laptops and USB drives to safeguard sensitive data: reports

By Duncan DeAeth,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2019/01/16 16:48
(Image by Pixabay user Dsndrn-Viceolar)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – As tensions increase between democracies and China with the abrupt decision by Chinese court to execute a Canadian citizen on drug smuggling charges, Beijing has also reportedly been cautioning state-run companies and their employees in recent weeks to avoid travel to the United States and allied nations, like Canada.

For those that must travel to the U.S., the Chinese government is urging them to take extra precautions to safeguard their electronic devices and private data, according to reports.

According to Bloomberg, China's State-Owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission, which directly oversees about 100 major state-owned firms has been giving direct warnings about employees travel to the U.S. and U.S. allies.

The report specifically mentions the nations comprising the “Five Eyes” intelligence community, which includes the U.S., the United Kingdom, Australia, Canada, and New Zealand.

Chinese businessmen who travel abroad for the government-run firms are being instructed to only travel with secure, company-issued laptops and should safeguard all important files on secure USB flash drives, reports Bloomberg.

Public concern for cyber attacks, and international espionage has increased in recent weeks since the arrest of Huawei Chief Financial Officer, Meng Wanzhou, in Canada in early December. She is currently waiting for an extradition process to be finalized, so that she may be tried in the United States for crimes relating to Huawei's violation of international sanctions.

However, in the wake of Meng's arrest, Huawei has become the target of international scrutiny by analysts who claim their global business operations are a front for state-sponsored intelligence operations.

China subsequently issued a travel warning for Chinese citizens going to Canada to be cautious of potential risks, noting that Canada has recently “arbitrarily detained” Chinese citizens, which was a certain reference to Meng.

Beijing's recent warnings to Chinese companies to be cautious with sensitive data while traveling to the U.S. and Commonwealth nations parallels the recent warnings by the U.S. government about using Chinese internet servers and Chinese electronic devices, which may allow the Chinese government to easily obtain private data from U.S. citizens.

The U.S. State Department also recently updated a travel warning for U.S. Citizens traveling to China, which specifically warned dual citizens and citizens of Chinese heritage about the possibility of “exit bans” from the country.
China
espionage
travel advisory
Canada-China relations
US-China
Huawei

