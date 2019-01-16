TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Many theme parks across Taiwan offer visitors special prices or discounts during the Lunar New Year holiday, Tourism Bureau said in a news release on Wednesday.

In northern Taiwan, during the Lunar New Year holiday, Yehliu Ocean World offers people born in the Year of the Pig half-price admission; Leofoo Village Theme Park provides NT$499 half-price deals; and Little Ding-Dong Science Theme Park offers NT$350 admission price.

In central Taiwan, Shangrila Paradise offers NT$360 special on-site ticket price; West Lake Resortopia offers people born in the Year of the Pig NT$200 admission; Lihpao Land gives free admission to children under 12; and Sun-Link-Sea Forest and Nature Resort presents NT$250 adult tickets.

In southern Taiwan, E-Da Theme Park offers children under 12 the special admission price of NT$50; and Bada Forest Theme Park proffers adults NT$108 admission price and children shorter than 120cm free admission.

In eastern Taiwan, Hualien Farglory Ocean Park offers children under six and seniors over 60 free admission, and Yilan, Hualien, and Taitung residents NT$390 admission; while Yiyuan Resort provides the buy one get one free deals.

E-Da Theme Park (photo courtesy of Tourism Bureau)

Lihpao Land (photo courtesy of Tourism Bureau)