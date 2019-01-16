FILE - In this Jan. 17, 1994 file photo, gas from a ruptured supply line burns as water from a broken water main floods Balboa Boulevard in the Granad
FILE - This Jan. 17, 1994 file photo shows bricks and debris surrounding a building housing Ara's Pastry on Hollywood Boulevard in the Hollywood secti
FILE - This Jan. 17, 1994 file photo shows California State Route 118 in Simi Valley, Calif., that collapsed during the Northridge earthquake. Twenty-
FILE - This Jan. 17, 1994 file photo shows a portion of the Bullock's department store in Los Angeles' Northridge Fashion Center that collapsed in the
FILE - In this Jan. 14, 2014 file photo, Los Angeles Emergency Management Coordinator and Public Information Officer Hans Christian Ipsen walks next t
FILE - In this Jan. 17, 1994 file photo, Interstate 10, the Santa Monica Freeway, split and collapsed over La Cienega Boulevard following the Northrid
FILE - In this Jan. 17, 1994, file photo, the covered body of Los Angeles Police Officer Clarence Wayne Dean lies near his motorcycle which plunged of
FILE - This Feb. 14, 1994 file photo shows California State University, Northridge students walking past a parking structure at the Los Angeles campus
FILE - In this Oct. 17, 2013 file photo, Lillian Zurita shows the proper way to "drop, cover and hold on" in Ms. Irvin's second-grade class during an
FILE - This Jan. 28, 2012 file photo shows a computer-generated graphic displayed at a news conference at the California Institute of Technology in Pa
FILE - This Feb. 16, 1994 file photo shows the Northridge Meadows apartment complex in which 16 people died when the upper floors collapsed onto the s
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Twenty-five years ago this week, a hidden fault under Los Angeles' San Fernando Valley neighborhoods unleashed a magnitude 6.7 earthquake that killed dozens, shattered buildings, broke water mains and ignited fires.
The ground shook horizontally and vertically for up to 10 seconds, most strongly in an area 30 miles (48 kilometers) in diameter around the city's Northridge neighborhood, according to the public-private partnership Earthquake Country Alliance. It was felt as far away as Las Vegas.
Among vivid images from the Jan. 17, 1994, quake were scenes of vehicles stranded high on an elevated section of freeway with the road fallen away in front and behind, and the wrecked motorcycle of a police officer who plunged to his death off the end of a broken overpass while rushing to work in the early morning darkness.