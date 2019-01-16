LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles school administrators are urging the union to resume bargaining as tens of thousands of teachers plan to walk picket lines for a third day.

Striking teachers vow to take to the streets again Wednesday despite a forecast for heavy rain across the city.

There have been no plans for the two sides to re-start negotiations after talks broke down last week. Teachers are pressing for higher pay, smaller class sizes and more support staff that school officials say could lead to bankruptcy.

Schools remain open, staffed by substitutes, and the district says attendance is at about one-quarter the usual numbers.