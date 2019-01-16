  1. Home
  2. Photo of the Day

Photo of the Day: Taiwan Plaza spotted in Honduras

Netizen spots Taiwan Plaza with model of Taipei 101 in Honduran capital of Tegucigalpa on Google Maps

  803
By Keoni Everington,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2019/01/16 14:30
(Image by Google Maps user Juan Gómez)

(Image by Google Maps user Juan Gómez)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- A user of the social media site Reddit on Monday (Jan. 14) posted this photo from Google Maps showing a plaza dedicated to Taiwan, complete with a mock-up of Taipei 101, in the Honduran capital city of Tegucigalpa.

As one of Taiwan's remaining Central American diplomatic allies, the government erected a plaza complete with a scale model of Taipei 101 in the heart of Tegucigalpa called Plaza Republica de China (Taiwan). Tegucigalpa Mayor Nasry Juan Asfura Zablah built the plaza in 2016, which follows one of the city's thoroughfares, to thank Taiwan for its many years of support for Honduran development and to highlight the friendship between the two countries.

In January 2017, Asfura greeted Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) and presented her with a key to the city. Tsai and her delegation then posed for a group photo in front of the scale model of Taipei 101.

On Monday, Reddit user HugoJSL stumbled upon a photo of the faraway outpost of Taiwan's diplomacy on Google Maps and shared it on Reddit, where it soon garnered 292 upvotes and 26 comments.


Tsai (left) receives key to the city from Asfura (right). (Image from Office of the President)


Tsai (left, center) being greeted by Asfura (right, center). (Image from Office of the President)


Tsai poses with delegation in front of Taipei 101 scale model. (Image from Office of the President)

Google map of the plaza's exact location in Tegucigalpa:


(Photo by Google Maps user Oli Trochez)


(Photo by Google Maps user Juan Gómez)
Taipei 101
Honduras
diplomatic allies
Central America

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan's Evergreen Corp. opens new agency offices in 4 Latin American countries
Taiwan's Evergreen Corp. opens new agency offices in 4 Latin American countries
2019/01/15 12:06
Taiwan negotiating with eSwatini to extradite Taiwanese rhino poachers
Taiwan negotiating with eSwatini to extradite Taiwanese rhino poachers
2019/01/12 14:54
Taiwan arrests two pickpockets from China at Taipei 101
Taiwan arrests two pickpockets from China at Taipei 101
2019/01/08 20:09
HAPPY NEW YEAR! Taipei 101 welcomes 2019 with stunning fireworks, light show
HAPPY NEW YEAR! Taipei 101 welcomes 2019 with stunning fireworks, light show
2019/01/01 00:06
Upcoming Events in Taipei, Dec. 28 - Jan. 6
Upcoming Events in Taipei, Dec. 28 - Jan. 6
2018/12/28 15:00