  1. Home
  2. World

Venezuela's opposition outlines roadmap for power transfer

By  Associated Press
2019/01/16 13:00
Lawmakers attend a session at the opposition-controlled National Assembly to debate actions against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Ve

Lawmakers attend a session at the opposition-controlled National Assembly to debate actions against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Ve

Juan Guaido, president of the opposition-controlled National Assembly, applauds after speaking with lawmaker Mariela Magallanes, right, during a sessi

Juan Guaido, president of the opposition-controlled National Assembly, applauds after speaking with lawmaker Mariela Magallanes, right, during a sessi

Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro waves as he arrives with first lady Cilia Flores and Constitutional Assembly President Diosdado Cabello to the Na

Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro waves as he arrives with first lady Cilia Flores and Constitutional Assembly President Diosdado Cabello to the Na

Leaders of the opposition-controlled National Assembly, President Juan Guaido, center, First Vice President Edgar Zambrano, left, and second Vice Pres

Leaders of the opposition-controlled National Assembly, President Juan Guaido, center, First Vice President Edgar Zambrano, left, and second Vice Pres

CARACAS, Venezuela (AP) — Venezuela's opposition-controlled congress has declared President Nicolas Maduro "illegitimate," moving a step closer to implementing a plan to challenge the socialist leader by declaring a caretaker government and calling early elections.

A resolution adopted Tuesday accuses Maduro of "usurping" power and says his administration's acts will no longer carry legal authority. Another resolution seeks to pry the military's loyalty away from Maduro by offering protection to members of the armed forces who support any transitional government.

However, though weakened by Venezuela's economic collapse, Maduro so far has retained the support of the generals and other government institutions, including the courts, which previously ruled actions by the National Assembly invalid.