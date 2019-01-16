TAIPEI (Taiwan News) - Taiwan futures exchange sees another record-breaking year in 2018, with over 380 million futures contracts traded, the Taiwan Futures Exchange (TAIFEX) said on Tuesday, Jan. 15.

The total contracts and average daily trading volume in 2018 grew 15.95 percent and 15.48 percent, respectively, from a year earlier.

Taiwan futures exchange reached its first milestone of trading over 100 million contracts in 2006, and it continued the growth momentum the following years and exceeded 300 million contracts in 2018 for the first time.

Taiwan Futures Exchange (TAIFEX) Chairman Sheu Yu-jer (許虞哲) on Tuesday attributed the breakthrough to the company's tireless effort to roll out new futures products, improve trading system such as expanding trading hours to 19 a day, as well as promotion of futures trading among institutional investors as hedging tools to beat global stock market turbulence.

From 2018, investors in Taiwan are able to trade the country's futures products based on the ICE Brent Crude in local currency and the S&P/TAIFEX co-branded indices, as well as GBP/USD and AUD/USD FX futures to enable local investors to minimize investment risks.

Initiatives to boost futures trading for 2019 are underway, according to the company, which includes the development of NTD-denominated futures based on Nasdaq-100, and implementation of dynamic price stabilization measures for the Taiwan Capitalization Weighted Stock Index (TAIEX) options and for other futures products based on a particular foreign stock market index.