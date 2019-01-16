|All Times EST
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Tampa Bay
|47
|36
|9
|2
|74
|191
|133
|Columbus
|46
|28
|15
|3
|59
|152
|140
|Washington
|46
|27
|14
|5
|59
|157
|139
|Toronto
|45
|28
|15
|2
|58
|161
|128
|Boston
|46
|26
|15
|5
|57
|133
|119
|Montreal
|48
|26
|17
|5
|57
|146
|142
|N.Y. Islanders
|45
|26
|15
|4
|56
|136
|118
|Pittsburgh
|45
|25
|14
|6
|56
|161
|132
|Buffalo
|46
|23
|17
|6
|52
|133
|137
|Carolina
|46
|22
|19
|5
|49
|125
|136
|N.Y. Rangers
|46
|19
|20
|7
|45
|132
|159
|New Jersey
|46
|18
|21
|7
|43
|137
|157
|Detroit
|48
|18
|23
|7
|43
|136
|161
|Florida
|45
|17
|20
|8
|42
|139
|165
|Philadelphia
|46
|17
|23
|6
|40
|130
|164
|Ottawa
|46
|17
|24
|5
|39
|143
|178
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Calgary
|47
|30
|13
|4
|64
|173
|133
|Winnipeg
|46
|30
|14
|2
|62
|160
|129
|San Jose
|47
|27
|13
|7
|61
|167
|141
|Nashville
|48
|28
|16
|4
|60
|152
|124
|Vegas
|49
|28
|17
|4
|60
|147
|131
|Colorado
|46
|21
|17
|8
|50
|157
|147
|Dallas
|47
|23
|20
|4
|50
|121
|124
|Minnesota
|46
|23
|20
|3
|49
|131
|134
|Edmonton
|46
|22
|21
|3
|47
|133
|146
|Vancouver
|47
|21
|21
|5
|47
|136
|148
|Anaheim
|47
|19
|19
|9
|47
|113
|143
|St. Louis
|45
|20
|20
|5
|45
|126
|137
|Arizona
|45
|20
|22
|3
|43
|116
|130
|Chicago
|48
|16
|23
|9
|41
|142
|179
|Los Angeles
|47
|18
|25
|4
|40
|107
|139
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
|Monday's Games
New Jersey 8, Chicago 5
Colorado 6, Toronto 3
Philadelphia 7, Minnesota 4
St. Louis 4, Washington 1
Montreal 3, Boston 2, OT
Edmonton 7, Buffalo 2
|Tuesday's Games
Columbus 4, New Jersey 1
N.Y. Islanders 2, St. Louis 1, OT
N.Y. Rangers 6, Carolina 2
Montreal 5, Florida 1
Detroit 3, Anaheim 1
Nashville 7, Washington 2
Minnesota 3, Los Angeles 2, SO
Winnipeg 4, Vegas 1
Tampa Bay 2, Dallas 0
Pittsburgh at San Jose, 10 p.m.
|Wednesday's Games
Colorado at Ottawa, 7 p.m.
Boston at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.
Buffalo at Calgary, 9:30 p.m.
Edmonton at Vancouver, 10 p.m.
San Jose at Arizona, 10 p.m.
|Thursday's Games
St. Louis at Boston, 7 p.m.
New Jersey vs. N.Y. Islanders at Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum, 7 p.m.
Chicago at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.
Toronto at Tampa Bay, 7:30 p.m.
Anaheim at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Winnipeg at Nashville, 8 p.m.
Los Angeles at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
|Friday's Games
Montreal at Columbus, 7 p.m.
Toronto at Florida, 7 p.m.
Ottawa at Carolina, 7:30 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at Washington, 7:30 p.m.
Detroit at Calgary, 9 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Arizona, 9 p.m.
Buffalo at Vancouver, 10 p.m.