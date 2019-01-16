WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) — Kyle Connor had two goals and an assist and the Winnipeg Jets extended their unbeaten streak to six games with a 4-1 victory over the Vegas Golden Knights on Tuesday.

Connor scored short-handed and into an empty net. Mathieu Perreault had a goal and Mark Scheifele also scored into an empty net for Winnipeg. Scheifele added an assist and Blake Wheeler contributed a pair.

Laurent Brossoit, making his 11th start this season, stopped 43 shots for Winnipeg, which swept a three-game homestand and improved to 5-0-1 in its past six.

Brandon Pirri scored and Marc-Andre Fleury made 22 saves for Vegas, which is 8-1-1 in its last 10 games.

It was the first meeting between the teams since Vegas beat the Jets in five games in last season's Western Conference final.

After a scoreless first period, Winnipeg got goals from Connor and Perreault in a middle period.

Vegas outshot the Jets 10-9 in the first period and 26-7 in the second.

The Golden Knights went on the power play 36 seconds into the first period and Knights center Jonathan Marchessault hit the crossbar. Brossoit then made a number of big saves, quick glove grabs and a pair of pad saves in succession.

At one point in the second period, Vegas was outshooting Winnipeg 17-2, but Connor scored his 17th goal of the season while the Jets were short-handed.

Connor got the puck after a turnover and skated in on a breakaway, flipping the puck over Fleury at 5:45.

Jets center Bryan Little, playing in his 800th NHL game, picked up an assist and extended his point streak to six games ,with four goals and four assists.

Perreault scored an unassisted goal at 16:23 after he got a loose puck and skated across in front of Fleury and sent a backhand shot over his glove. The goal drew jeering chants from the crowd of "Fleury, Fleury."

Pirri tipped in a point shot by Brayden McNabb to make it 2-1 at 1:03 of the third.

Vegas pulled Fleury for the extra attacker with almost 2½ minutes remaining, and Brossoit turned aside a shot during a scramble around the net.

Connor then scored into the empty net at 18:47 and Scheifele added his with six seconds remaining.

NOTES: The Jets finished 0 for 2 on the power play and the Golden Knights were 0 for 6. ... Vegas forward Alex Tuch had a nine-game point streak (three goals, eight assists) end.

UP NEXT

Golden Knights: Host Pittsburgh on Saturday.

Jets: At Nashville on Thursday.

