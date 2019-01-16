All Times EST EASTERN CONFERENCE GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div Tampa Bay 46 35 9 2 72 189 133 19-4-0 16-5-2 12-2-0 Washington 45 27 13 5 59 155 132 13-7-3 14-6-2 9-3-2 Columbus 46 28 15 3 59 152 140 14-8-2 14-7-1 11-5-1 Toronto 45 28 15 2 58 161 128 13-10-1 15-5-1 6-5-2 Boston 46 26 15 5 57 133 119 16-6-1 10-9-4 12-6-2 N.Y. Islanders 45 26 15 4 56 136 118 12-7-3 14-8-1 11-5-1 Pittsburgh 45 25 14 6 56 161 132 13-8-2 12-6-4 7-5-1 Montreal 47 25 17 5 55 141 141 12-9-2 13-8-3 8-5-4 Buffalo 46 23 17 6 52 133 137 14-6-3 9-11-3 8-6-3 Carolina 46 22 19 5 49 125 136 13-7-4 9-12-1 7-7-2 N.Y. Rangers 46 19 20 7 45 132 159 12-6-5 7-14-2 4-7-3 New Jersey 46 18 21 7 43 137 157 13-5-4 5-16-3 6-7-1 Detroit 48 18 23 7 43 136 161 10-12-4 8-11-3 4-8-4 Florida 44 17 19 8 42 138 160 8-6-5 9-13-3 8-4-3 Philadelphia 46 17 23 6 40 130 164 9-10-3 8-13-3 4-8-1 Ottawa 46 17 24 5 39 143 178 11-9-4 6-15-1 6-8-2 WESTERN CONFERENCE GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div Calgary 47 30 13 4 64 173 133 15-4-4 15-9-0 8-5-1 San Jose 47 27 13 7 61 167 141 16-4-4 11-9-3 10-3-3 Winnipeg 45 29 14 2 60 156 128 17-6-2 12-8-0 9-6-0 Vegas 48 28 16 4 60 146 127 15-4-3 13-12-1 11-4-2 Nashville 47 27 16 4 58 145 122 15-7-0 12-9-4 7-4-0 Dallas 46 23 19 4 50 121 122 14-6-2 9-13-2 4-6-1 Colorado 46 21 17 8 50 157 147 9-6-5 12-11-3 4-5-3 Minnesota 45 22 20 3 47 128 132 11-8-3 11-12-0 8-4-1 Edmonton 46 22 21 3 47 133 146 12-10-1 10-11-2 6-9-1 Vancouver 47 21 21 5 47 136 148 10-9-2 11-12-3 6-5-2 Anaheim 47 19 19 9 47 113 143 10-7-8 9-12-1 5-6-3 St. Louis 45 20 20 5 45 126 137 11-13-2 9-7-3 6-7-3 Arizona 45 20 22 3 43 116 130 8-12-2 12-10-1 7-7-1 Chicago 48 16 23 9 41 142 179 8-10-6 8-13-3 9-4-3 Los Angeles 46 18 25 3 39 105 136 11-13-1 7-12-2 8-8-1

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Monday's Games

New Jersey 8, Chicago 5

Colorado 6, Toronto 3

Philadelphia 7, Minnesota 4

St. Louis 4, Washington 1

Montreal 3, Boston 2, OT

Edmonton 7, Buffalo 2

Tuesday's Games

Columbus 4, New Jersey 1

N.Y. Islanders 2, St. Louis 1, OT

N.Y. Rangers 6, Carolina 2

Detroit 3, Anaheim 1

Florida at Montreal, 7:30 p.m.

Washington at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Los Angeles at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Vegas at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Pittsburgh at San Jose, 10 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Colorado at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

Boston at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

Buffalo at Calgary, 9:30 p.m.

Edmonton at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

San Jose at Arizona, 10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

St. Louis at Boston, 7 p.m.

New Jersey vs. N.Y. Islanders at Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum, 7 p.m.

Chicago at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Tampa Bay, 7:30 p.m.

Anaheim at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Winnipeg at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Los Angeles at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Friday's Games

Montreal at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Florida, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at Carolina, 7:30 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Washington, 7:30 p.m.

Detroit at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Arizona, 9 p.m.

Buffalo at Vancouver, 10 p.m.