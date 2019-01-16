|All Times EST
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Home
|Away
|Div
|Tampa Bay
|46
|35
|9
|2
|72
|189
|133
|19-4-0
|16-5-2
|12-2-0
|Washington
|45
|27
|13
|5
|59
|155
|132
|13-7-3
|14-6-2
|9-3-2
|Columbus
|46
|28
|15
|3
|59
|152
|140
|14-8-2
|14-7-1
|11-5-1
|Toronto
|45
|28
|15
|2
|58
|161
|128
|13-10-1
|15-5-1
|6-5-2
|Boston
|46
|26
|15
|5
|57
|133
|119
|16-6-1
|10-9-4
|12-6-2
|N.Y. Islanders
|45
|26
|15
|4
|56
|136
|118
|12-7-3
|14-8-1
|11-5-1
|Pittsburgh
|45
|25
|14
|6
|56
|161
|132
|13-8-2
|12-6-4
|7-5-1
|Montreal
|47
|25
|17
|5
|55
|141
|141
|12-9-2
|13-8-3
|8-5-4
|Buffalo
|46
|23
|17
|6
|52
|133
|137
|14-6-3
|9-11-3
|8-6-3
|Carolina
|46
|22
|19
|5
|49
|125
|136
|13-7-4
|9-12-1
|7-7-2
|N.Y. Rangers
|46
|19
|20
|7
|45
|132
|159
|12-6-5
|7-14-2
|4-7-3
|New Jersey
|46
|18
|21
|7
|43
|137
|157
|13-5-4
|5-16-3
|6-7-1
|Detroit
|48
|18
|23
|7
|43
|136
|161
|10-12-4
|8-11-3
|4-8-4
|Florida
|44
|17
|19
|8
|42
|138
|160
|8-6-5
|9-13-3
|8-4-3
|Philadelphia
|46
|17
|23
|6
|40
|130
|164
|9-10-3
|8-13-3
|4-8-1
|Ottawa
|46
|17
|24
|5
|39
|143
|178
|11-9-4
|6-15-1
|6-8-2
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Home
|Away
|Div
|Calgary
|47
|30
|13
|4
|64
|173
|133
|15-4-4
|15-9-0
|8-5-1
|San Jose
|47
|27
|13
|7
|61
|167
|141
|16-4-4
|11-9-3
|10-3-3
|Winnipeg
|45
|29
|14
|2
|60
|156
|128
|17-6-2
|12-8-0
|9-6-0
|Vegas
|48
|28
|16
|4
|60
|146
|127
|15-4-3
|13-12-1
|11-4-2
|Nashville
|47
|27
|16
|4
|58
|145
|122
|15-7-0
|12-9-4
|7-4-0
|Dallas
|46
|23
|19
|4
|50
|121
|122
|14-6-2
|9-13-2
|4-6-1
|Colorado
|46
|21
|17
|8
|50
|157
|147
|9-6-5
|12-11-3
|4-5-3
|Minnesota
|45
|22
|20
|3
|47
|128
|132
|11-8-3
|11-12-0
|8-4-1
|Edmonton
|46
|22
|21
|3
|47
|133
|146
|12-10-1
|10-11-2
|6-9-1
|Vancouver
|47
|21
|21
|5
|47
|136
|148
|10-9-2
|11-12-3
|6-5-2
|Anaheim
|47
|19
|19
|9
|47
|113
|143
|10-7-8
|9-12-1
|5-6-3
|St. Louis
|45
|20
|20
|5
|45
|126
|137
|11-13-2
|9-7-3
|6-7-3
|Arizona
|45
|20
|22
|3
|43
|116
|130
|8-12-2
|12-10-1
|7-7-1
|Chicago
|48
|16
|23
|9
|41
|142
|179
|8-10-6
|8-13-3
|9-4-3
|Los Angeles
|46
|18
|25
|3
|39
|105
|136
|11-13-1
|7-12-2
|8-8-1
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
|Monday's Games
New Jersey 8, Chicago 5
Colorado 6, Toronto 3
Philadelphia 7, Minnesota 4
St. Louis 4, Washington 1
Montreal 3, Boston 2, OT
Edmonton 7, Buffalo 2
|Tuesday's Games
Columbus 4, New Jersey 1
N.Y. Islanders 2, St. Louis 1, OT
N.Y. Rangers 6, Carolina 2
Detroit 3, Anaheim 1
Florida at Montreal, 7:30 p.m.
Washington at Nashville, 8 p.m.
Los Angeles at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Vegas at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
Pittsburgh at San Jose, 10 p.m.
|Wednesday's Games
Colorado at Ottawa, 7 p.m.
Boston at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.
Buffalo at Calgary, 9:30 p.m.
Edmonton at Vancouver, 10 p.m.
San Jose at Arizona, 10 p.m.
|Thursday's Games
St. Louis at Boston, 7 p.m.
New Jersey vs. N.Y. Islanders at Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum, 7 p.m.
Chicago at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.
Toronto at Tampa Bay, 7:30 p.m.
Anaheim at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Winnipeg at Nashville, 8 p.m.
Los Angeles at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
|Friday's Games
Montreal at Columbus, 7 p.m.
Toronto at Florida, 7 p.m.
Ottawa at Carolina, 7:30 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at Washington, 7:30 p.m.
Detroit at Calgary, 9 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Arizona, 9 p.m.
Buffalo at Vancouver, 10 p.m.