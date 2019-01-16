Wet, cool weather forecast in Taiwan

Taiwan will see wet and cool weather Wednesday due to increased moisture in the air accompanied by northeasterly winds and a cloud system from southern China moving eastward, the Central Weather Bureau (CWB) forecast.

Rainfall will continue in the north, while other parts of the country are expected to see sporadic rain, according to the CWB. From Wednesday night to Thursday morning, temperatures could fall as low as 14-16 degrees Celsius in the northern half of Taiwan and 16-19 degrees in the south and in Hualien and Taitung counties in the east.

Daytime highs on Wednesday will be 17-18 degrees in the north, 20-22 degrees in Hualien and Taitung, and 22-24 degrees in the central and southern parts of the country, the CWB forecast. Meanwhile, the air quality in the southernmost part of Taiwan was generally poor Wednesday morning, according to the Environmental Protection Administration's Air Quality Monitoring Network.

The EPA's Air Quality Index (AQI) flashed an orange warning, indicating unhealthy air for sensitive groups, or a red warning, meaning unhealthy air for the general public, at 14 out of a total of 16 monitoring stations in Kaohsiung City and Pingtung County as of 11 a.m., the monitoring network showed.