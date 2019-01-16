|English Football Standings
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Liverpool
|22
|18
|3
|1
|50
|10
|57
|Man City
|22
|17
|2
|3
|59
|17
|53
|Tottenham
|22
|16
|0
|6
|46
|22
|48
|Chelsea
|22
|14
|5
|3
|40
|17
|47
|Arsenal
|22
|12
|5
|5
|46
|32
|41
|Man United
|22
|12
|5
|5
|44
|32
|41
|Watford
|22
|9
|5
|8
|32
|32
|32
|Leicester
|22
|9
|4
|9
|26
|25
|31
|West Ham
|22
|9
|4
|9
|30
|32
|31
|Everton
|22
|8
|6
|8
|33
|31
|30
|Wolverhampton
|22
|8
|5
|9
|23
|28
|29
|Bournemouth
|22
|8
|3
|11
|31
|42
|27
|Brighton
|22
|7
|5
|10
|24
|30
|26
|Crystal Palace
|22
|6
|4
|12
|20
|28
|22
|Burnley
|22
|6
|3
|13
|23
|43
|21
|Southampton
|22
|4
|7
|11
|23
|39
|19
|Cardiff
|22
|5
|4
|13
|19
|41
|19
|Newcastle
|22
|4
|6
|12
|16
|31
|18
|Fulham
|22
|3
|5
|14
|20
|49
|14
|Huddersfield
|22
|2
|5
|15
|13
|37
|11
|Saturday, Jan. 12
West Ham 1, Arsenal 0
Burnley 2, Fulham 1
Cardiff 0, Huddersfield 0
Crystal Palace 1, Watford 2
Brighton 0, Liverpool 1
Leicester 1, Southampton 2
Chelsea 2, Newcastle 1
|Sunday, Jan. 13
Everton 2, Bournemouth 0
Tottenham 0, Man United 1
|Monday, Jan. 14
Man City 3, Wolverhampton 0
|Saturday, Jan. 19
Wolverhampton vs. Leicester 1230 GMT
Watford vs. Burnley 1500 GMT
Man United vs. Brighton 1500 GMT
Bournemouth vs. West Ham 1500 GMT
Southampton vs. Everton 1500 GMT
Liverpool vs. Crystal Palace 1500 GMT
Newcastle vs. Cardiff 1500 GMT
Arsenal vs. Chelsea 1730 GMT
|Sunday, Jan. 20
Huddersfield vs. Man City 1330 GMT
Fulham vs. Tottenham 1600 GMT
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Leeds
|27
|16
|6
|5
|46
|28
|54
|Sheffield United
|27
|15
|5
|7
|46
|28
|50
|Norwich
|27
|14
|8
|5
|49
|35
|50
|West Brom
|27
|13
|8
|6
|55
|35
|47
|Middlesbrough
|27
|12
|10
|5
|30
|19
|46
|Derby
|27
|12
|7
|8
|38
|34
|43
|Bristol City
|27
|11
|8
|8
|34
|29
|41
|Birmingham
|27
|9
|12
|6
|39
|30
|39
|Nottingham Forest
|27
|9
|12
|6
|39
|31
|39
|Hull
|27
|11
|6
|10
|39
|33
|39
|QPR
|27
|11
|6
|10
|33
|35
|39
|Aston Villa
|27
|9
|11
|7
|49
|43
|38
|Swansea
|27
|10
|7
|10
|36
|32
|37
|Blackburn
|27
|9
|10
|8
|35
|41
|37
|Stoke
|27
|8
|11
|8
|31
|34
|35
|Sheffield Wednesday
|27
|8
|8
|11
|32
|45
|32
|Brentford
|27
|7
|10
|10
|39
|37
|31
|Preston
|27
|7
|9
|11
|39
|44
|30
|Wigan
|27
|8
|5
|14
|28
|40
|29
|Millwall
|27
|7
|7
|13
|33
|43
|28
|Rotherham
|27
|5
|10
|12
|25
|42
|25
|Reading
|27
|5
|8
|14
|30
|41
|23
|Bolton
|27
|5
|7
|15
|18
|40
|22
|Ipswich
|27
|3
|9
|15
|22
|46
|18
|Friday, Jan. 11
Leeds 2, Derby 0
|Saturday, Jan. 12
Hull 3, Sheffield Wednesday 0
West Brom 1, Norwich 1
Wigan 3, Aston Villa 0
Preston 1, Swansea 1
Sheffield United 1, QPR 0
Brentford 3, Stoke 1
Bristol City 2, Bolton 1
Reading 2, Nottingham Forest 0
Ipswich 1, Rotherham 0
Birmingham 1, Middlesbrough 2
Millwall 0, Blackburn 2
|Friday, Jan. 18
Norwich vs. Birmingham 1945 GMT
|Saturday, Jan. 19
Aston Villa vs. Hull 1500 GMT
Nottingham Forest vs. Bristol City 1500 GMT
Stoke vs. Leeds 1500 GMT
Sheffield Wednesday vs. Wigan 1500 GMT
Middlesbrough vs. Millwall 1500 GMT
QPR vs. Preston 1500 GMT
Derby vs. Reading 1500 GMT
Blackburn vs. Ipswich 1500 GMT
Rotherham vs. Brentford 1500 GMT
Swansea vs. Sheffield United 1730 GMT
|Monday, Jan. 21
Bolton vs. West Brom 2000 GMT
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Portsmouth
|27
|17
|6
|4
|46
|25
|57
|Luton Town
|27
|15
|8
|4
|50
|25
|53
|Sunderland
|26
|14
|10
|2
|47
|25
|52
|Charlton
|28
|15
|5
|8
|46
|31
|50
|Barnsley
|26
|14
|7
|5
|43
|22
|49
|Peterborough
|27
|13
|8
|6
|47
|34
|47
|Doncaster
|27
|13
|6
|8
|49
|35
|45
|Coventry
|28
|11
|6
|11
|30
|32
|39
|Blackpool
|26
|10
|8
|8
|27
|25
|38
|Fleetwood Town
|27
|9
|8
|10
|37
|32
|35
|Burton Albion
|27
|10
|5
|12
|36
|36
|35
|Southend
|27
|11
|2
|14
|34
|34
|35
|Wycombe
|27
|9
|8
|10
|37
|40
|35
|Accrington Stanley
|26
|9
|8
|9
|27
|35
|35
|Scunthorpe
|28
|9
|6
|13
|36
|53
|33
|Walsall
|27
|8
|8
|11
|29
|43
|32
|Gillingham
|27
|9
|4
|14
|39
|45
|31
|Shrewsbury
|27
|7
|9
|11
|29
|35
|30
|Rochdale
|28
|8
|6
|14
|34
|58
|30
|Bristol Rovers
|27
|7
|7
|13
|25
|29
|28
|Oxford United
|27
|6
|9
|12
|33
|43
|27
|Bradford
|27
|8
|3
|16
|31
|43
|27
|Plymouth
|27
|7
|6
|14
|34
|49
|27
|AFC Wimbledon
|27
|6
|5
|16
|21
|38
|23
|Saturday, Jan. 12
Wycombe 3, Doncaster 2
Fleetwood Town 2, Oxford United 2
Coventry 1, AFC Wimbledon 1
Barnsley 3, Bradford 0
Shrewsbury 0, Charlton 3
Burton Albion 2, Gillingham 3
Peterborough 2, Rochdale 1
Sunderland 1, Luton Town 1
Accrington Stanley 0, Bristol Rovers 0
Southend 2, Plymouth 3
Walsall 1, Scunthorpe 2
Portsmouth 0, Blackpool 1
|Saturday, Jan. 19
Plymouth vs. Coventry 1500 GMT
Scunthorpe vs. Sunderland 1500 GMT
Bradford vs. Southend 1500 GMT
Charlton vs. Accrington Stanley 1500 GMT
Luton Town vs. Peterborough 1500 GMT
Rochdale vs. Fleetwood Town 1500 GMT
Blackpool vs. Shrewsbury 1500 GMT
Doncaster vs. Burton Albion 1500 GMT
Gillingham vs. Walsall 1500 GMT
AFC Wimbledon vs. Barnsley 1500 GMT
Oxford United vs. Portsmouth 1500 GMT
Bristol Rovers vs. Wycombe 1500 GMT
|Tuesday, Jan. 22
Plymouth vs. Walsall 1945 GMT
AFC Wimbledon vs. Fleetwood Town 1945 GMT
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Lincoln City
|26
|15
|7
|4
|47
|26
|52
|Bury
|28
|14
|7
|7
|53
|32
|49
|Mansfield Town
|27
|12
|12
|3
|38
|20
|48
|Milton Keynes Dons
|26
|13
|8
|5
|44
|23
|47
|Colchester
|28
|13
|7
|8
|42
|30
|46
|Carlisle
|28
|14
|3
|11
|45
|35
|45
|Forest Green
|26
|11
|11
|4
|39
|25
|44
|Exeter
|27
|12
|8
|7
|38
|28
|44
|Tranmere
|27
|11
|9
|7
|41
|33
|42
|Stevenage
|28
|12
|5
|11
|33
|35
|41
|Oldham
|27
|10
|9
|8
|40
|33
|39
|Swindon
|28
|9
|10
|9
|31
|37
|37
|Newport County
|26
|10
|6
|10
|37
|45
|36
|Crewe
|28
|10
|5
|13
|30
|36
|35
|Grimsby Town
|27
|10
|4
|13
|29
|34
|34
|Northampton
|27
|7
|12
|8
|35
|35
|33
|Crawley Town
|28
|10
|3
|15
|34
|41
|33
|Cheltenham
|27
|7
|8
|12
|32
|41
|29
|Port Vale
|27
|7
|8
|12
|26
|36
|29
|Cambridge United
|28
|8
|5
|15
|25
|47
|29
|Morecambe
|28
|7
|7
|14
|28
|44
|28
|Yeovil
|26
|6
|9
|11
|28
|32
|27
|Macclesfield
|28
|6
|6
|16
|25
|44
|24
|Notts County
|28
|4
|9
|15
|29
|57
|21
|Saturday, Jan. 12
Mansfield Town 0, Yeovil 1
Crewe 3, Newport County 2
Notts County 0, Cambridge United 1
Northampton 3, Carlisle 0
Oldham 0, Forest Green 0
Cheltenham 1, Tranmere 3
Grimsby Town 0, Macclesfield 2
Port Vale 0, Colchester 3
Exeter 0, Morecambe 0
Stevenage 2, Crawley Town 1
Bury 4, Milton Keynes Dons 3
Swindon 2, Lincoln City 2
|Tuesday, Jan. 15
Mansfield Town 1, Crawley Town 0
|Saturday, Jan. 19
Lincoln City vs. Grimsby Town 1300 GMT
Macclesfield vs. Oldham 1500 GMT
Crawley Town vs. Port Vale 1500 GMT
Tranmere vs. Swindon 1500 GMT
Milton Keynes Dons vs. Crewe 1500 GMT
Yeovil vs. Notts County 1500 GMT
Morecambe vs. Stevenage 1500 GMT
Carlisle vs. Cheltenham 1500 GMT
Colchester vs. Mansfield Town 1500 GMT
Cambridge United vs. Northampton 1500 GMT
Newport County vs. Exeter 1500 GMT
Forest Green vs. Bury 1500 GMT
|Tuesday, Jan. 22
Forest Green vs. Grimsby Town 1945 GMT
Yeovil vs. Lincoln City 1945 GMT