+++ Brexit deal rejected — live updates +++

British Prime Minister Theresa May's government suffered a devastating defeat in the House of Commons Tuesday evening, the largest in Britain's democratic era. Parliamentarians overwhelmingly voted down her proposal for withdrawal from the European Union, sowing uncertainty in the UK and Europe.

The reactions

Theresa May

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn

Scottish National Party (SNP) Westminster Leader Ian Blackford

, speaking after the vote, acknowledged that she would be willing to make time to debate confidence in her government should the opposition decide to call for a no-confidence vote. She claimed that her strategy was not, as opposition Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn suggested, to run down the clock until March 29. She vowed to the British people that she intends to deliver on their will to leave the EU.called the defeat "catastrophic." Claiming that Labour had consistently outlined its stance, he said that the vote was the result of May's closed attitude to all but her Conservative majority. Corbyn announced that he had tabled a motion on a no-confidence vote on the government for its "incompetence."called for the withdrawal of article 50, raising the prospects of staging a second referendum.

A spokesman for

European Council President Donald Tusk

said of May's defeat, "We regret the outcome of the vote, and urge the UK government to clarify its intention with respect to the next steps as soon as possible." Tusk also took to Twitter to signal yet another option, that of the UK remaining in the EU, when he wrote, "If a deal is impossible, and no one wants a no deal, then who will finally have the courage to say what the only positive solution is?"

Those sentiments were echoed by

European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker

EU Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier

, who released a tweet voicing his "regret of the outcome of the vote in the House of Commons." He, too, urged "the UK to clarify its intentions as soon as possible," adding, "time is almost up."said the bloc "will remain united and determined to reach a deal."

A statement released by

the Irish government

after the vote read: "The Irish government recalls the clear position of the European Council at its meeting of December 13, when it stated that the withdrawal agreement is not open for renegotiation." Dublin added: "The Irish government recognizes, however, that a disorderly Brexit is a bad outcome for everyone, not least in Northern Ireland. It is not too late to avoid this outcome and we call on the UK to set out how it proposes to resolve this impasse as a matter of urgency."

Speaking during a marathon seven-hour debate with local officials in Paris,

French President Emmanuel Macron

The vote

20:40

said that "the first losers" in a no-deal Brexit "would be the British."Speaker John Bercow announces the outcome of Parliament's final vote on the government motion to back the EU Withdrawal Agreement with the EU: No 432, Aye 202.

Now that Prime Minister Theresa May has lost the vote, she has three days to outline her response.

20:26

Parliamentary debate in the UK

20:01

19:40

Speaker John Bercow announces the result of an amendment vote on the UK's unilateral right to terminate the backstop: Aye 24, No 600Speaker of the House of Commons John Bercow ends debate after several amendments to May's Brexit deal are withdrawn.Prime Minister Theresa May, addressing the House of Commons, made the case for voting for her plan by outlining the downsides of all other alternatives. She also brushed off the issue of a new general election. May said that voters spoke on Brexit, and that it was the job of Parliament to deliver on the wishes of the British people. She said that a second referendum would create further disunity.

Speaking on the issue of the backstop, May argued that "no one wants to see the return of a hard border," nevertheless, May underscored the importance of the backstop as an insurance policy.

On the attack against her political opponent Jeremy Corbyn, May accused him of "cynicism," and sowing "disruption" during the Brexit debate. She closed her remarks by emphasizing the "historical importance" of the vote, and the trust the British people had put in Parliament. May told lawmakers, "The responsibility on each and every one of us at this moment is profound, for this is a historic decision that will set the future of our country for generations."

19:25

19:13

13:55

12:46

EU voices ahead of the vote

Labour Leader Jeremy Corbyn, after a lengthy discussion with Speaker John Bercow, addressed the chamber, accusing Prime Minister May of trying to "run down the clock on Brexit to strong-arm members." He vowed that Labour will vote against the deal "because it is bad for the country." He strongly urged MPs to vote against the deal.Prime Minister May enters Parliament.Labour Leader Jeremy Corbyn vowed that if May loses the vote, the first thing he will do is demand new election, tweeting, "We need an election to have the chance to vote for a government that can bring people together."In a last-ditch appeal to push May's plan over the finish line, UK Attorney General Geoffrey Cox warned colleagues that voting no would be the "height of irresponsibility." Chastising politicians, Cox said: "You are not children in the playground, you are lawmakers. We are playing with people's lives."

European politicians have reiterated the fact that Britain can expect no further concessions no matter how the vote in London ends.

14:57

12:40

12:23

European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker, announced that he would cancel his Wednesday engagements in order to hold emergency talks in Brussels.Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz appealed for further solidarity among the EU's 27 remaining member states, saying: "The EU has nothing to regret in terms of our negotiations with the UK. Yet, even if this evening's vote in Great Britain fails and the next weeks and months could perhaps be difficult, I hope very much that we can continue to maintain the solidarity of the EU27."German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said that he was skeptical about the prospects of reopening negotiations should May lose today's vote. Although he voiced the possibility of further talks, Maas added: "I don't believe that any completely new solutions beyond those that we have already negotiated and agreed to will be put on the table."

Maas' words were referred to in the British media and during the debate as presenting the hope of new negotiations with the EU. With or without a deal, Brexit is slated to happen on March 29, as stipulated by British law and article 50 of the European Union treaty. In an effort to strong-arm lawmakers to vote for her so-called Chequers Plan, May has put forth a number of measures ostensibly designed to prepare the UK for a no-deal Brexit.

js,law/jil (AFP, AP, dpa, Reuters)