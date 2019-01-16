MILAN (AP) — Italian news agency ANSA reports that Milan's Malpensa Airport was closed temporarily after an Egyptian passenger who was not allowed into Italy jumped from a parked airplane and evaded law enforcement.

ANSA said the man arrived in Milan on a direct flight from Senegal that was continuing on to Cairo. The news agency said he was refused entry to Italy because he had thrown out his documents to avoid identification.

Law enforcement officers put him on a flight to Egypt Tuesday evening, but he jumped off the plane when flight personnel were removing the boarding staircase.

Authorities suspended arriving and departing flights for about an hour while trying to determine if the man was on the runway.

The Italian Interior Ministry vowed to locate the man and expel him immediately.