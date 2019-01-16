DEARBORN, Mich. (AP) — An oxen gunpowder container stolen more than 60 years ago from a Detroit-area museum has been returned.

The FBI turned the Nowlin Powder Horn over Tuesday at the Dearborn Historical Museum, where it was on loan from the Detroit Historical Society in 1952 when it was taken.

Authorities tracked it down late last year to an estate auction in Pennsylvania. They say it's unknown who originally took the artifact and that the most recent owner may not have been aware it was stolen.

The historical society says the powder horn was made in 1757 in Charlestown, New Hampshire, for a soldier. It later belonged to John Nowlin, an early settler of what is now Dearborn. It was sold to the Detroit Historical Museum in 1947 for $75.