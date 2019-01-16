PARIS (AP) — Yann Karamoh scored an injury-time winner after dribbling from the halfway line to give Bordeaux a 2-1 win at Angers in the French league on Tuesday.

The 20-year-old forward, who is on loan from Italian side Inter Milan, turned quickly toward goal after receiving a pass and sprinted down the left before cutting inside a defender and finishing confidently in the 92nd minute.

It was his third goal in 13 league games this season and helped move Bordeaux up to 11th place.

Nigerian forward Samuel Kalu put Bordeaux ahead in the 31st minute and Croatian midfielder Mateo Pavlovic equalized midway through the second half.

Moments earlier, Angers midfielder Jeff Reine-Adelaide had a penalty saved by goalkeeper Benoit Costil. It was awarded following a video review.

Referee Eric Wattellier initially waved away the penalty claims after defender Romain Thomas appeared to be clipped from behind. But Wattellier changed his mind and awarded it after studying VAR images, even though they seemed inconclusive as to whether there was genuine contact with Thomas' heel before he fell.

Angers, which had drawn its six previous league games, is in 15th place.

