ATLANTA (AP) — A day after air travelers waited nearly 90 minutes in security lines at the world's busiest airport, Atlanta's mayor is concerned about the lines that could result when the city hosts the 2019 Super Bowl.

Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms said Tuesday the partial government shutdown is "uncharted territory" amid planning for one of the world's biggest sporting events.

She said "Mass Exodus Monday" will bring a crush of passengers through Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport on Feb. 4, as visitors leave the day after the Super Bowl.

Bottoms says a significantly higher than average number of air travelers are expected to depart Atlanta's airport that day.

The Transportation Security Administration reports that its workers have been calling in sick at a rate that's been twice what it normally is.