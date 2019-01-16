The top iPhone and iPad apps on App Store

App Store Official Charts for the week ending January 13, 2019:

Top Paid iPhone Apps:

1. Minecraft, Mojang

2. Heads Up!, Warner Bros.

3. Facetune, Lightricks Ltd.

4. Plague Inc., Ndemic Creations

5. Bloons TD 6, Ninja Kiwi

6. iSchedule, HotSchedules

7. Geometry Dash, RobTop Games AB

8. Rebel Inc., Ndemic Creations

9. NBA 2K19, 2K

10. True Skate, True Axis

Top Free iPhone Apps:

1. Polysphere, Playgendary

2. Color Bump 3D, Good Job Games

3. Words Story, ZHOU JIAPING

4. YouTube: Watch, Listen, Stream, Google LLC

5. TikTok - Real Short Videos, musical.ly Inc.

6. Instagram, Instagram, Inc.

7. Netflix, Netflix, Inc.

8. Snapchat, Snap, Inc.

9. Messenger, Facebook, Inc.

10. Gmail - Email by Google, Google LLC

Top Paid iPad Apps:

1. Minecraft, Mojang

2. Procreate, Savage Interactive Pty Ltd

3. Notability, Ginger Labs

4. GoodNotes 4, Time Base Technology Limited

5. Amazing Frog?, FAYJU

6. Bendy and the Ink Machine, Joey Drew Studios Inc.

7. Toca Hair Salon 3, Toca Boca AB

8. Geometry Dash, RobTop Games AB

9. Plague Inc., Ndemic Creations

10. XtraMath, XtraMath

Top Free iPad Apps:

1. Polysphere, Playgendary

2 .Netflix, Netflix, Inc.

3. YouTube: Watch, Listen, Stream, Google LLC

4. Kick the Buddy: Forever, Playgendary

5. Color Bump 3D, Good Job Games

6. Paper.io 2, Voodoo

7. Tomb of the Mask, Playgendary

8. Amazon Prime Video, AMZN Mobile LLC

9. My Talking Tom 2, Outfit7 Limited

10. Google Chrome, Google LLC

__

(copyright) 2019 Apple Inc.