LOS ANGELES (AP) — "Dragon Ball" is a revered anime that has influenced pop culture for years, earning praise from rappers in songs, tributes from athletes during games and even a massive balloon at last year's Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade.

With the new film "Dragon Ball Super: Broly" releasing this week in the U.S., the franchise's popularity is likely to grow.

Sacramento Kings guard De'Aaron Fox is one of the franchise's celebrity fans. He says the anime has made an "imprint on the world, particularly entertainment."

Big Sean, Childish Gambino and Chance the Rapper have made references to "Dragon Ball" in songs. Two Cleveland Browns players performed a dance from the series to celebrate a touchdown earlier this season.

"Dragon Ball" started in 1984 when Akira Toriyama created the best-selling comic book series, known as a manga in Japan.