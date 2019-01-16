  1. Home
  2. World

Celebs, athletes give 'Dragon Ball' pop culture super status

By JONATHAN LANDRUM Jr. , AP Entertainment Writer,Associated Press
2019/01/16 02:36
FILE - In this Nov. 22, 2018 file photo, a balloon depicting Goku, from the "Dragon Ball" manga series, makes its way down Sixth Avenue during the 92n

FILE - In this Nov. 22, 2018 file photo, a balloon depicting Goku, from the "Dragon Ball" manga series, makes its way down Sixth Avenue during the 92n

FILE - In this April 5, 2015 file photo, participants at Anime Boston, Threa Srey, of Lowell, Mass., left, dressed as Bulma from the Japanese animated

FILE - In this April 5, 2015 file photo, participants at Anime Boston, Threa Srey, of Lowell, Mass., left, dressed as Bulma from the Japanese animated

FILE - In this July 20, 2018 file photo, a pedicab driver dressed as a character from the anime franchise "Dragon Ball" gestures as he carries passeng

FILE - In this July 20, 2018 file photo, a pedicab driver dressed as a character from the anime franchise "Dragon Ball" gestures as he carries passeng

LOS ANGELES (AP) — "Dragon Ball" is a revered anime that has influenced pop culture for years, earning praise from rappers in songs, tributes from athletes during games and even a massive balloon at last year's Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade.

With the new film "Dragon Ball Super: Broly" releasing this week in the U.S., the franchise's popularity is likely to grow.

Sacramento Kings guard De'Aaron Fox is one of the franchise's celebrity fans. He says the anime has made an "imprint on the world, particularly entertainment."

Big Sean, Childish Gambino and Chance the Rapper have made references to "Dragon Ball" in songs. Two Cleveland Browns players performed a dance from the series to celebrate a touchdown earlier this season.

"Dragon Ball" started in 1984 when Akira Toriyama created the best-selling comic book series, known as a manga in Japan.