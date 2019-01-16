WASHINGTON (AP) — Former Trump campaign aide Rick Gates will have to wait at least another two months for his sentencing date in the Russia investigation.

That's according to a new court filing from special counsel Robert Mueller's team. Prosecutors say they're not ready for Gates' sentencing because he is continuing to cooperate with "several" ongoing investigations.

Aside from the Russia probe, Gates is involved in probes of foreign lobbying and reportedly of Trump's inaugural committee. It's unclear if the delay is an indication of Mueller's Russia probe timeline or a reflection of the status of the other investigations.

Gates pleaded guilty last year to conspiracy and false statement charges related to Ukrainian lobbying and political consulting. Mueller's team is asking for another 60 days to update the judge in his case.