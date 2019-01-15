NEW YORK (AP) — CBS News "Sunday Morning" correspondent and humorist Mo Rocca has his own spin on obituaries.

He has a new podcast and upcoming book called — wait for it — "Mobituaries" that's an intriguing look at the lives and deaths of not just people, but ideas, careers and social movements. The first of eight weekly episodes premieres Thursday.

The first episode focuses on Vaughn Meader, the comic and John F. Kennedy impersonator with a wildly successful career that essentially ended with that president's assassination in 1963. Other entries include a sitcom "death," the pre-presidency career of Herbert Hoover and station wagons.

Simon & Schuster will publish a book about Rocca's stories next November, to coincide with a second season of podcasts.