All Times EST EASTERN CONFERENCE Atlantic Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA Tampa Bay 46 35 9 2 72 189 133 Toronto 45 28 15 2 58 161 128 Boston 46 26 15 5 57 133 119 Montreal 47 25 17 5 55 141 141 Buffalo 46 23 17 6 52 133 137 Florida 44 17 19 8 42 138 160 Detroit 47 17 23 7 41 133 160 Ottawa 46 17 24 5 39 143 178 Metropolitan Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA Washington 45 27 13 5 59 155 132 Columbus 45 27 15 3 57 148 139 Pittsburgh 45 25 14 6 56 161 132 N.Y. Islanders 44 25 15 4 54 134 117 Carolina 45 22 18 5 49 123 130 N.Y. Rangers 45 18 20 7 43 126 157 New Jersey 45 18 20 7 43 136 153 Philadelphia 46 17 23 6 40 130 164 WESTERN CONFERENCE Central Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA Winnipeg 45 29 14 2 60 156 128 Nashville 47 27 16 4 58 145 122 Dallas 46 23 19 4 50 121 122 Colorado 46 21 17 8 50 157 147 Minnesota 45 22 20 3 47 128 132 St. Louis 44 20 20 4 44 125 135 Chicago 48 16 23 9 41 142 179 Pacific Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA Calgary 47 30 13 4 64 173 133 San Jose 47 27 13 7 61 167 141 Vegas 48 28 16 4 60 146 127 Edmonton 46 22 21 3 47 133 146 Anaheim 46 19 18 9 47 112 140 Vancouver 47 21 21 5 47 136 148 Arizona 45 20 22 3 43 116 130 Los Angeles 46 18 25 3 39 105 136

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Monday's Games

New Jersey 8, Chicago 5

Colorado 6, Toronto 3

Philadelphia 7, Minnesota 4

St. Louis 4, Washington 1

Montreal 3, Boston 2, OT

Edmonton 7, Buffalo 2

Tuesday's Games

New Jersey at Columbus, 7 p.m.

St. Louis at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.

Carolina at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Florida at Montreal, 7:30 p.m.

Anaheim at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.

Washington at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Los Angeles at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Vegas at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Pittsburgh at San Jose, 10 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Colorado at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

Boston at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

Buffalo at Calgary, 9:30 p.m.

Edmonton at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

San Jose at Arizona, 10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

St. Louis at Boston, 7 p.m.

New Jersey vs. N.Y. Islanders at Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum, 7 p.m.

Chicago at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Tampa Bay, 7:30 p.m.

Anaheim at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Winnipeg at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Los Angeles at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Friday's Games

Montreal at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Florida, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at Carolina, 7:30 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Washington, 7:30 p.m.

Detroit at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Arizona, 9 p.m.

Buffalo at Vancouver, 10 p.m.