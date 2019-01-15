TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Cyber security firm Hackenproof said that resumes of more than 200 million people had been found stored in a database on a cloud server, BBC reported on Monday.

The resumes in the database reportedly contain names, mobile phone numbers, email addresses, education histories, and many other personal details.

BBC cited Hackenproof as saying, “the ‘very detailed’ information lacked even the most basic security protections.”

Hackenproof research director Bob Diachenko said in a blog post that he initially thought the data was leaked from BJ.58.com, a large, classified advert site in China, BBC reported.

However, the Bejing-based company denied it had caused the data breach, according to the report.

Soon after Diachenko exposed the leak of the resumes, the data cache was deleted from the Amazon cloud server, where the data was stored, BBC reported. But analysis indicated that the data trove had been copied at least 12 times before it was removed, the report said.

The incident revealed that the risk of personal information of Chinese people being leaked has increased. In August 2018, 500 million records about customers of the Huazhu Group, which operates hotels across China, were reportedly leaked, prompting a police investigation, the report said.