RECAK, Kosovo (AP) — Thousands have gathered in the southern Kosovo village of Recak to commemorate the 20th anniversary of the mass killing of 45 ethnic Albanians by Serb forces that sparked international anger.

Top government officials and ordinary people on Tuesday gathered at the cemetery in Recak, 32 kilometers (20 miles) south of the capital, Pristina.

The killings were a major factor in NATO deciding to launch an air campaign to end Kosovo's 1998-99 war.

The Serbian government of President Slobodan Milosevic claimed at the time that the dead were all members of the rebel Kosovo Liberation Army killed in combat with state security forces.

Kosovo Prime Minister Ramush Haradinaj, himself a former KLA fighter, said that the "pain, blood and sacrifice of the people are not lost."