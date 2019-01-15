Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Tuesday, January 15, 2019

_____

City/Town, Country;Tuesday's Weather Condition;Tuesday's High Temp (F);Tuesday's Low Temp (F);Wednesday's Weather Condition;Wednesday's High Temp (F);Wednesday's Low Temp (F);Wednesday's Wind Direction;Wednesday's Wind Speed (MPH);Wednesday's Humidity (%);Wednesday's Chance of Precip. (%);Wednesday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Clouds and sun, nice;90;79;A t-storm around;89;78;SW;9;75%;78%;8

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Clouds and sun;82;63;Sunshine;83;65;ENE;3;55%;0%;4

Aleppo, Syria;Clearing;53;41;A little a.m. rain;49;32;WSW;13;84%;80%;1

Algiers, Algeria;Mostly sunny;59;43;Mostly sunny;60;45;SSE;5;70%;10%;3

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Decreasing clouds;47;43;A little p.m. rain;47;37;WSW;19;88%;87%;0

Anchorage, United States;More clouds than sun;27;22;On-and-off snow;32;27;NNE;8;73%;70%;0

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Cooler;53;40;Mostly sunny, warmer;63;45;SSW;6;53%;0%;3

Astana, Kazakhstan;Low clouds;20;13;Low clouds;19;3;ENE;6;57%;8%;0

Asuncion, Paraguay;Inc. clouds;98;76;Partly sunny and hot;98;79;NE;10;53%;14%;11

Athens, Greece;Spotty showers;47;35;Mostly sunny;52;37;W;8;43%;0%;3

Auckland, New Zealand;Spotty showers;70;63;Partly sunny;76;65;SSW;11;67%;41%;11

Baghdad, Iraq;Plenty of sunshine;66;47;Clouds and sunshine;64;46;SW;10;79%;63%;3

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A p.m. t-storm;90;73;Clouds and sun, nice;90;72;ESE;6;69%;39%;5

Bangalore, India;Partly sunny;83;55;Plenty of sunshine;84;57;ESE;7;34%;1%;7

Bangkok, Thailand;A little a.m. rain;90;77;Partly sunny;92;77;ENE;6;56%;30%;6

Barcelona, Spain;Partly sunny;58;43;Clouds and sun;59;42;NW;13;74%;12%;1

Beijing, China;Plenty of sunshine;28;14;Plenty of sun;36;16;NW;6;10%;0%;2

Belgrade, Serbia;Colder with some sun;35;31;Mostly sunny, milder;42;30;S;6;67%;23%;2

Berlin, Germany;Snow to rain;44;41;A shower in spots;45;39;SW;12;74%;72%;1

Bogota, Colombia;Sun and clouds;66;45;Inc. clouds;67;47;SE;6;72%;44%;8

Brasilia, Brazil;A t-storm around;86;66;A t-storm in spots;87;66;S;7;57%;55%;13

Bratislava, Slovakia;Showers of rain/snow;40;37;Periods of sun;44;29;ESE;11;71%;13%;1

Brussels, Belgium;A passing shower;47;40;Cloudy with a shower;44;38;WSW;12;73%;81%;1

Bucharest, Romania;Decreasing clouds;33;17;Partly sunny;38;24;WSW;10;76%;36%;1

Budapest, Hungary;Partly sunny;38;35;Partly sunny;44;32;SSW;9;67%;13%;1

Buenos Aires, Argentina;A heavy thunderstorm;77;66;Sunlit and warmer;85;66;ESE;6;68%;22%;11

Bujumbura, Burundi;A stray p.m. t-storm;86;65;A stray p.m. t-storm;82;65;W;5;48%;66%;3

Busan, South Korea;Mostly sunny;49;24;Sunny and cooler;41;29;WNW;11;36%;0%;3

Cairo, Egypt;Blowing dust;65;52;Increasing clouds;61;49;WNW;18;42%;1%;4

Cape Town, South Africa;Mostly sunny;76;62;Plenty of sunshine;83;64;SE;10;57%;0%;11

Caracas, Venezuela;Nice with sunshine;81;64;Sun and some clouds;82;66;E;4;64%;44%;7

Chennai, India;Partly sunny;84;70;Partly sunny;87;69;NE;7;70%;2%;5

Chicago, United States;Freezing drizzle;36;29;Mostly cloudy;34;26;E;10;65%;8%;1

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A t-storm in spots;89;74;Mostly sunny;89;73;NNE;11;66%;10%;8

Copenhagen, Denmark;Milder with rain;44;40;Spotty showers;45;38;SW;13;91%;82%;0

Dakar, Senegal;Sunny and beautiful;77;67;Partly sunny;77;67;N;12;68%;0%;6

Dallas, United States;Cloudy;55;45;Mostly cloudy;65;51;SSW;10;75%;9%;1

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Partly sunny;94;78;A t-storm around;91;78;NE;8;74%;55%;7

Delhi, India;Clouds and sunshine;66;44;Hazy sun;70;45;SSE;3;58%;0%;3

Denver, United States;Partly sunny;49;28;Partial sunshine;47;27;SSW;5;52%;23%;2

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Partly sunny;79;55;Hazy sunshine;80;53;NW;7;49%;0%;4

Dili, East Timor;Afternoon t-storms;86;75;Showers and t-storms;84;76;WSW;6;79%;71%;5

Dublin, Ireland;Cloudy;49;42;A shower in the p.m.;44;33;WNW;13;78%;57%;1

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Cloudy and cooler;46;39;Brief a.m. showers;50;33;NNE;6;55%;68%;1

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Partly sunny;63;50;A shower in the p.m.;60;50;W;8;75%;73%;2

Hanoi, Vietnam;Rain and drizzle;72;53;Occasional rain;57;51;N;10;78%;83%;1

Harare, Zimbabwe;A shower or t-storm;75;63;A morning t-storm;76;62;W;6;78%;84%;7

Havana, Cuba;Mostly sunny, nice;74;61;Mostly sunny;75;63;NE;8;53%;6%;4

Helsinki, Finland;A snow shower;25;18;Cloudy and cold;22;17;SE;9;86%;100%;0

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Nice with some sun;90;75;An afternoon shower;92;74;ESE;5;61%;66%;4

Hong Kong, China;Cloudy, not as warm;69;56;Showers around;66;54;NNE;10;70%;89%;1

Honolulu, United States;Mostly sunny, nice;82;67;Partly sunny;81;71;SSW;8;58%;44%;4

Hyderabad, India;Sunny;85;57;Plenty of sunshine;84;56;E;5;37%;0%;6

Islamabad, Pakistan;Decreasing clouds;67;41;Partly sunny;64;39;NNE;3;61%;3%;1

Istanbul, Turkey;Snow and rain;44;31;Mostly cloudy;41;36;SW;8;68%;35%;2

Jakarta, Indonesia;Partly sunny;90;77;A stray a.m. t-storm;88;76;W;11;74%;66%;5

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Clouds and sun, nice;81;70;Sunshine and nice;81;67;N;8;55%;25%;5

Johannesburg, South Africa;A stray p.m. t-storm;90;63;A t-storm in spots;83;61;NE;6;61%;65%;13

Kabul, Afghanistan;Sun and clouds, mild;55;31;Sunshine;51;23;WSW;3;36%;0%;3

Karachi, Pakistan;Partly sunny;79;60;Hazy sunshine;80;61;WNW;8;55%;1%;4

Kathmandu, Nepal;Hazy sunshine;63;40;Mostly sunny;69;40;S;4;47%;3%;4

Khartoum, Sudan;Sun, some clouds;89;63;Nice with some sun;89;59;N;15;14%;0%;5

Kiev, Ukraine;A p.m. snow shower;32;23;Cloudy;29;21;SW;7;71%;33%;1

Kingston, Jamaica;Showers around;85;71;An afternoon shower;85;70;NNE;5;61%;72%;5

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;A t-storm around;89;73;A t-storm around;91;73;S;5;68%;55%;9

Kolkata, India;Mostly sunny;77;53;Hazy sun;77;53;NW;7;41%;0%;5

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A heavy p.m. t-storm;94;74;A t-storm in spots;92;75;ENE;4;71%;55%;8

La Paz, Bolivia;A t-storm in spots;56;37;A shower or t-storm;58;37;NE;9;60%;66%;15

Lagos, Nigeria;Clouds and sun;90;78;A stray thunderstorm;90;78;SW;5;74%;64%;7

Lima, Peru;Cloudy;77;70;Cloudy;77;70;SSE;8;74%;84%;4

Lisbon, Portugal;Partly sunny;54;47;A passing shower;56;47;N;4;81%;66%;1

London, United Kingdom;Clouds and sun;49;45;A little p.m. rain;50;37;SW;14;83%;70%;0

Los Angeles, United States;Rain;57;53;Cool with rain;62;56;E;6;84%;97%;1

Luanda, Angola;Decreasing clouds;86;75;Partly sunny;87;75;SW;6;68%;35%;11

Madrid, Spain;Mild with some sun;59;30;Partly sunny;52;35;WSW;3;70%;31%;2

Male, Maldives;A t-storm in spots;87;80;Showers around;87;81;NE;13;68%;70%;4

Manaus, Brazil;Afternoon showers;87;74;Showers around;83;74;ENE;5;83%;89%;3

Manila, Philippines;Partly sunny, nice;88;72;Mostly sunny, nice;88;72;E;9;62%;4%;6

Melbourne, Australia;Sunny and very hot;97;67;Increasing clouds;87;72;E;8;51%;56%;11

Mexico City, Mexico;Episodes of sunshine;68;45;Partly sunny;68;48;NE;4;47%;30%;6

Miami, United States;Partly sunny, nice;73;57;Sunshine and nice;74;61;NNE;8;57%;3%;4

Minsk, Belarus;A snow squall;24;19;Inc. clouds;27;18;SSW;7;85%;73%;1

Mogadishu, Somalia;Partly sunny, nice;86;77;Mostly sunny, nice;86;76;E;12;65%;6%;9

Montevideo, Uruguay;Rain, a thunderstorm;76;68;Sunny and nice;81;66;E;6;63%;50%;11

Montreal, Canada;Not as cold;25;20;A little a.m. snow;31;-2;WNW;14;75%;66%;2

Moscow, Russia;A bit of a.m. snow;33;18;Low clouds;22;18;SW;5;82%;42%;0

Mumbai, India;Mostly sunny;90;68;Hazy sunshine;90;66;NNE;5;44%;0%;5

Nairobi, Kenya;A t-storm in spots;79;60;Clouds and sun, nice;79;59;N;8;60%;55%;11

New York, United States;Mostly sunny;38;28;Partial sunshine;42;25;WNW;10;49%;5%;2

Nicosia, Cyprus;Heavy showers, windy;59;46;Sunny intervals;53;39;WNW;9;67%;25%;2

Novosibirsk, Russia;Cloudy;21;10;Inc. clouds;17;3;SW;4;97%;16%;1

Osaka-shi, Japan;A few showers;47;39;Becoming cloudy;46;31;NNW;9;57%;17%;1

Oslo, Norway;Variable clouds;26;17;Snow at times;28;15;NNW;5;76%;70%;0

Ottawa, Canada;Cloudy;27;24;A little a.m. snow;30;-7;WNW;18;69%;66%;1

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Spotty showers;86;80;Morning showers;86;80;NE;8;79%;85%;9

Panama City, Panama;Partial sunshine;90;75;Partly sunny;89;75;NNW;14;65%;14%;7

Paramaribo, Suriname;A shower or t-storm;85;74;A shower in the p.m.;86;74;ENE;8;74%;76%;8

Paris, France;Clouds and sun;47;36;Showers around;46;39;SW;8;72%;82%;1

Perth, Australia;Plenty of sun;84;63;Plenty of sun;80;60;S;14;49%;0%;12

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Clouds and sun;93;75;Partly sunny;92;75;SSW;5;58%;69%;7

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;A little a.m. rain;90;75;Showers around;89;75;N;9;71%;86%;11

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Mostly sunny;85;66;An afternoon shower;86;66;ENE;4;45%;66%;5

Prague, Czech Republic;Showers of rain/snow;40;38;Partly sunny;43;35;SW;12;69%;28%;1

Pyongyang, North Korea;Colder;28;9;Mostly sunny;31;14;WNW;4;33%;1%;2

Quito, Ecuador;Downpours;70;54;Downpours;70;54;SW;9;65%;98%;6

Rabat, Morocco;More clouds than sun;62;44;Partly sunny;61;45;WSW;6;72%;59%;2

Recife, Brazil;Sunshine, pleasant;87;76;A shower in the a.m.;86;76;SSE;9;65%;74%;10

Reykjavik, Iceland;Clouds and sun;35;21;Partly sunny, colder;27;20;ENE;8;58%;15%;0

Riga, Latvia;A couple of squalls;31;25;Inc. clouds;28;24;S;8;87%;68%;1

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Clearing and hot;94;78;Partly sunny and hot;97;78;NW;6;53%;17%;13

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Clouding up;78;61;Sunshine and warm;83;63;SSE;9;35%;1%;4

Rome, Italy;Plenty of sunshine;55;35;Mostly sunny;56;44;SE;7;65%;57%;2

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Mostly cloudy;30;26;A little a.m. snow;28;20;W;6;69%;73%;0

San Francisco, United States;Periods of rain;57;54;Rain, becoming heavy;60;55;SW;21;90%;96%;1

San Jose, Costa Rica;Partly sunny, nice;80;62;Partly sunny;79;62;ENE;14;58%;8%;8

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Mostly sunny;83;71;A shower or two;82;72;SSE;6;68%;80%;5

San Salvador, El Salvador;Periods of sun, nice;78;63;Partly sunny;78;64;N;8;63%;5%;7

Sana'a, Yemen;Sunny;81;41;Sunny and pleasant;78;42;WNW;4;16%;0%;7

Santiago, Chile;Sunny and nice;89;55;Sunny and beautiful;85;54;SW;6;38%;15%;12

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Mostly sunny, nice;82;63;An afternoon shower;83;66;N;4;64%;66%;5

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Periods of sun;59;39;Cooler with a shower;52;41;N;4;89%;81%;1

Seattle, United States;Areas of morning fog;49;36;Mostly cloudy;50;42;ESE;6;68%;71%;1

Seoul, South Korea;A little a.m. snow;37;13;Turning sunny;32;23;NW;4;28%;1%;2

Shanghai, China;Rain and drizzle;48;34;Cloudy and chilly;43;32;N;9;46%;27%;1

Singapore, Singapore;A t-storm in spots;91;79;A t-storm in spots;90;79;N;11;69%;64%;4

Sofia, Bulgaria;A bit of snow;31;22;Not as cold;40;24;WSW;9;71%;5%;2

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Decreasing clouds;82;72;A shower in spots;82;71;E;6;69%;66%;5

Stockholm, Sweden;Cloudy and chilly;28;17;Cloudy, p.m. snow;37;25;WSW;8;74%;89%;0

Sydney, Australia;Sunny and breezy;86;73;Partly sunny;88;74;ENE;10;63%;2%;11

Taipei City, Taiwan;Rain and drizzle;70;60;Rain and drizzle;64;59;ENE;14;81%;90%;1

Tallinn, Estonia;A snow squall;28;21;Cloudy and cold;26;23;SSE;6;77%;69%;0

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Cooler with rain;48;40;Partly sunny;53;37;E;4;75%;17%;2

Tbilisi, Georgia;Mild with some sun;50;35;Mild with clearing;51;33;NNW;5;60%;44%;2

Tehran, Iran;Mostly sunny;56;38;Sunny and mild;56;46;NNE;6;24%;75%;3

Tel Aviv, Israel;Plenty of sun;65;48;Thunderstorms;59;48;WNW;22;65%;100%;2

Tirana, Albania;Sunny, but chilly;49;19;Sunny, but chilly;49;28;E;3;50%;17%;2

Tokyo, Japan;More clouds than sun;52;40;Becoming cloudy;50;33;N;12;41%;11%;3

Toronto, Canada;Afternoon flurries;34;30;Snow at times;34;16;NNW;18;61%;79%;1

Tripoli, Libya;Breezy with some sun;62;49;Partly sunny;64;50;SE;5;57%;5%;3

Tunis, Tunisia;Mostly sunny;64;45;Brilliant sunshine;63;46;S;7;62%;3%;3

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Hazy sun;5;-13;Plenty of sunshine;18;-13;ESE;4;28%;0%;2

Vancouver, Canada;Mostly sunny;46;35;Partly sunny;47;40;NNE;4;49%;27%;2

Vienna, Austria;Showers of rain/snow;41;38;Partly sunny;46;31;S;9;59%;2%;1

Vientiane, Laos;Warm with some sun;87;67;Clouds and sun, warm;87;61;ENE;6;47%;18%;5

Vilnius, Lithuania;Mostly cloudy;28;19;Becoming cloudy;28;24;SW;7;80%;62%;1

Warsaw, Poland;Partly sunny;35;31;A little rain;39;35;SW;7;94%;66%;0

Wellington, New Zealand;Very windy;63;57;Sunny intervals;67;59;SSE;18;73%;21%;5

Yangon, Myanmar;Partly sunny;90;61;Partly sunny, nice;89;62;NNW;5;56%;0%;5

Yerevan, Armenia;Mostly cloudy;40;29;Partly sunny;43;29;ENE;3;60%;41%;3

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather