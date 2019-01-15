Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Tuesday, January 15, 2019

City/Town, Country;Tuesday's Weather Condition;Tuesday's High Temp (C);Tuesday's Low Temp (C);Wednesday's Weather Condition;Wednesday's High Temp (C);Wednesday's Low Temp (C);Wednesday's Wind Direction;Wednesday's Wind Speed (KPH);Wednesday's Humidity (%);Wednesday's Chance of Precip. (%);Wednesday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Clouds and sun, nice;32;26;A t-storm around;31;26;SW;15;75%;78%;8

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Clouds and sun;28;17;Sunshine;28;18;ENE;5;55%;0%;4

Aleppo, Syria;Clearing;12;5;A little a.m. rain;9;0;WSW;21;84%;80%;1

Algiers, Algeria;Mostly sunny;15;6;Mostly sunny;16;7;SSE;8;70%;10%;3

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Decreasing clouds;8;6;A little p.m. rain;8;3;WSW;30;88%;87%;0

Anchorage, United States;More clouds than sun;-3;-5;On-and-off snow;0;-3;NNE;12;73%;70%;0

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Cooler;11;4;Mostly sunny, warmer;17;7;SSW;9;53%;0%;3

Astana, Kazakhstan;Low clouds;-7;-10;Low clouds;-7;-16;ENE;10;57%;8%;0

Asuncion, Paraguay;Inc. clouds;37;24;Partly sunny and hot;37;26;NE;16;53%;14%;11

Athens, Greece;Spotty showers;8;1;Mostly sunny;11;3;W;12;43%;0%;3

Auckland, New Zealand;Spotty showers;21;17;Partly sunny;25;18;SSW;18;67%;41%;11

Baghdad, Iraq;Plenty of sunshine;19;8;Clouds and sunshine;18;8;SW;15;79%;63%;3

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A p.m. t-storm;32;23;Clouds and sun, nice;32;22;ESE;10;69%;39%;5

Bangalore, India;Partly sunny;29;13;Plenty of sunshine;29;14;ESE;11;34%;1%;7

Bangkok, Thailand;A little a.m. rain;32;25;Partly sunny;33;25;ENE;9;56%;30%;6

Barcelona, Spain;Partly sunny;14;6;Clouds and sun;15;6;NW;21;74%;12%;1

Beijing, China;Plenty of sunshine;-2;-10;Plenty of sun;2;-9;NW;9;10%;0%;2

Belgrade, Serbia;Colder with some sun;2;0;Mostly sunny, milder;5;-1;S;10;67%;23%;2

Berlin, Germany;Snow to rain;7;5;A shower in spots;7;4;SW;19;74%;72%;1

Bogota, Colombia;Sun and clouds;19;7;Inc. clouds;19;8;SE;10;72%;44%;8

Brasilia, Brazil;A t-storm around;30;19;A t-storm in spots;30;19;S;11;57%;55%;13

Bratislava, Slovakia;Showers of rain/snow;4;3;Periods of sun;7;-2;ESE;18;71%;13%;1

Brussels, Belgium;A passing shower;9;5;Cloudy with a shower;7;4;WSW;20;73%;81%;1

Bucharest, Romania;Decreasing clouds;0;-8;Partly sunny;3;-4;WSW;16;76%;36%;1

Budapest, Hungary;Partly sunny;3;1;Partly sunny;7;0;SSW;14;67%;13%;1

Buenos Aires, Argentina;A heavy thunderstorm;25;19;Sunlit and warmer;30;19;ESE;10;68%;22%;11

Bujumbura, Burundi;A stray p.m. t-storm;30;18;A stray p.m. t-storm;28;18;W;8;48%;66%;3

Busan, South Korea;Mostly sunny;9;-4;Sunny and cooler;5;-2;WNW;17;36%;0%;3

Cairo, Egypt;Blowing dust;18;11;Increasing clouds;16;9;WNW;29;42%;1%;4

Cape Town, South Africa;Mostly sunny;25;17;Plenty of sunshine;28;18;SE;16;57%;0%;11

Caracas, Venezuela;Nice with sunshine;27;18;Sun and some clouds;28;19;E;6;64%;44%;7

Chennai, India;Partly sunny;29;21;Partly sunny;30;21;NE;11;70%;2%;5

Chicago, United States;Freezing drizzle;2;-2;Mostly cloudy;1;-3;E;16;65%;8%;1

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A t-storm in spots;32;24;Mostly sunny;31;23;NNE;17;66%;10%;8

Copenhagen, Denmark;Milder with rain;7;5;Spotty showers;7;4;SW;21;91%;82%;0

Dakar, Senegal;Sunny and beautiful;25;19;Partly sunny;25;19;N;20;68%;0%;6

Dallas, United States;Cloudy;13;7;Mostly cloudy;18;10;SSW;16;75%;9%;1

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Partly sunny;34;25;A t-storm around;33;26;NE;13;74%;55%;7

Delhi, India;Clouds and sunshine;19;7;Hazy sun;21;7;SSE;4;58%;0%;3

Denver, United States;Partly sunny;9;-2;Partial sunshine;8;-3;SSW;8;52%;23%;2

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Partly sunny;26;13;Hazy sunshine;27;11;NW;11;49%;0%;4

Dili, East Timor;Afternoon t-storms;30;24;Showers and t-storms;29;24;WSW;9;79%;71%;5

Dublin, Ireland;Cloudy;9;6;A shower in the p.m.;7;1;WNW;21;78%;57%;1

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Cloudy and cooler;8;4;Brief a.m. showers;10;1;NNE;9;55%;68%;1

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Partly sunny;17;10;A shower in the p.m.;16;10;W;12;75%;73%;2

Hanoi, Vietnam;Rain and drizzle;22;12;Occasional rain;14;10;N;16;78%;83%;1

Harare, Zimbabwe;A shower or t-storm;24;17;A morning t-storm;24;17;W;10;78%;84%;7

Havana, Cuba;Mostly sunny, nice;23;16;Mostly sunny;24;17;NE;14;53%;6%;4

Helsinki, Finland;A snow shower;-4;-8;Cloudy and cold;-6;-9;SE;15;86%;100%;0

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Nice with some sun;32;24;An afternoon shower;33;23;ESE;7;61%;66%;4

Hong Kong, China;Cloudy, not as warm;20;13;Showers around;19;12;NNE;15;70%;89%;1

Honolulu, United States;Mostly sunny, nice;28;19;Partly sunny;27;22;SSW;12;58%;44%;4

Hyderabad, India;Sunny;29;14;Plenty of sunshine;29;13;E;8;37%;0%;6

Islamabad, Pakistan;Decreasing clouds;19;5;Partly sunny;18;4;NNE;5;61%;3%;1

Istanbul, Turkey;Snow and rain;6;0;Mostly cloudy;5;2;SW;14;68%;35%;2

Jakarta, Indonesia;Partly sunny;32;25;A stray a.m. t-storm;31;25;W;17;74%;66%;5

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Clouds and sun, nice;27;21;Sunshine and nice;27;19;N;13;55%;25%;5

Johannesburg, South Africa;A stray p.m. t-storm;32;17;A t-storm in spots;28;16;NE;10;61%;65%;13

Kabul, Afghanistan;Sun and clouds, mild;13;-1;Sunshine;10;-5;WSW;5;36%;0%;3

Karachi, Pakistan;Partly sunny;26;16;Hazy sunshine;27;16;WNW;13;55%;1%;4

Kathmandu, Nepal;Hazy sunshine;17;4;Mostly sunny;21;4;S;7;47%;3%;4

Khartoum, Sudan;Sun, some clouds;32;17;Nice with some sun;32;15;N;23;14%;0%;5

Kiev, Ukraine;A p.m. snow shower;0;-5;Cloudy;-2;-6;SW;12;71%;33%;1

Kingston, Jamaica;Showers around;30;22;An afternoon shower;30;21;NNE;7;61%;72%;5

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;A t-storm around;32;23;A t-storm around;33;23;S;9;68%;55%;9

Kolkata, India;Mostly sunny;25;12;Hazy sun;25;12;NW;11;41%;0%;5

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A heavy p.m. t-storm;34;24;A t-storm in spots;33;24;ENE;7;71%;55%;8

La Paz, Bolivia;A t-storm in spots;14;3;A shower or t-storm;14;3;NE;14;60%;66%;15

Lagos, Nigeria;Clouds and sun;32;26;A stray thunderstorm;32;26;SW;8;74%;64%;7

Lima, Peru;Cloudy;25;21;Cloudy;25;21;SSE;14;74%;84%;4

Lisbon, Portugal;Partly sunny;12;8;A passing shower;13;8;N;7;81%;66%;1

London, United Kingdom;Clouds and sun;9;7;A little p.m. rain;10;3;SW;22;83%;70%;0

Los Angeles, United States;Rain;14;12;Cool with rain;16;13;E;10;84%;97%;1

Luanda, Angola;Decreasing clouds;30;24;Partly sunny;31;24;SW;9;68%;35%;11

Madrid, Spain;Mild with some sun;15;-1;Partly sunny;11;2;WSW;5;70%;31%;2

Male, Maldives;A t-storm in spots;31;27;Showers around;30;27;NE;20;68%;70%;4

Manaus, Brazil;Afternoon showers;30;23;Showers around;29;24;ENE;8;83%;89%;3

Manila, Philippines;Partly sunny, nice;31;22;Mostly sunny, nice;31;22;E;14;62%;4%;6

Melbourne, Australia;Sunny and very hot;36;20;Increasing clouds;30;22;E;13;51%;56%;11

Mexico City, Mexico;Episodes of sunshine;20;7;Partly sunny;20;9;NE;7;47%;30%;6

Miami, United States;Partly sunny, nice;23;14;Sunshine and nice;23;16;NNE;13;57%;3%;4

Minsk, Belarus;A snow squall;-5;-7;Inc. clouds;-3;-8;SSW;12;85%;73%;1

Mogadishu, Somalia;Partly sunny, nice;30;25;Mostly sunny, nice;30;24;E;19;65%;6%;9

Montevideo, Uruguay;Rain, a thunderstorm;25;20;Sunny and nice;27;19;E;10;63%;50%;11

Montreal, Canada;Not as cold;-4;-7;A little a.m. snow;0;-19;WNW;22;75%;66%;2

Moscow, Russia;A bit of a.m. snow;0;-8;Low clouds;-5;-8;SW;8;82%;42%;0

Mumbai, India;Mostly sunny;32;20;Hazy sunshine;32;19;NNE;8;44%;0%;5

Nairobi, Kenya;A t-storm in spots;26;16;Clouds and sun, nice;26;15;N;12;60%;55%;11

New York, United States;Mostly sunny;3;-2;Partial sunshine;5;-4;WNW;16;49%;5%;2

Nicosia, Cyprus;Heavy showers, windy;15;8;Sunny intervals;11;4;WNW;15;67%;25%;2

Novosibirsk, Russia;Cloudy;-6;-12;Inc. clouds;-8;-16;SW;6;97%;16%;1

Osaka-shi, Japan;A few showers;8;4;Becoming cloudy;8;-1;NNW;15;57%;17%;1

Oslo, Norway;Variable clouds;-3;-8;Snow at times;-2;-10;NNW;8;76%;70%;0

Ottawa, Canada;Cloudy;-3;-5;A little a.m. snow;-1;-22;WNW;29;69%;66%;1

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Spotty showers;30;27;Morning showers;30;27;NE;13;79%;85%;9

Panama City, Panama;Partial sunshine;32;24;Partly sunny;31;24;NNW;22;65%;14%;7

Paramaribo, Suriname;A shower or t-storm;29;23;A shower in the p.m.;30;23;ENE;13;74%;76%;8

Paris, France;Clouds and sun;9;2;Showers around;8;4;SW;13;72%;82%;1

Perth, Australia;Plenty of sun;29;17;Plenty of sun;26;16;S;22;49%;0%;12

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Clouds and sun;34;24;Partly sunny;33;24;SSW;8;58%;69%;7

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;A little a.m. rain;32;24;Showers around;31;24;N;14;71%;86%;11

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Mostly sunny;30;19;An afternoon shower;30;19;ENE;7;45%;66%;5

Prague, Czech Republic;Showers of rain/snow;5;3;Partly sunny;6;2;SW;19;69%;28%;1

Pyongyang, North Korea;Colder;-2;-13;Mostly sunny;-1;-10;WNW;7;33%;1%;2

Quito, Ecuador;Downpours;21;12;Downpours;21;12;SW;14;65%;98%;6

Rabat, Morocco;More clouds than sun;17;6;Partly sunny;16;7;WSW;10;72%;59%;2

Recife, Brazil;Sunshine, pleasant;31;24;A shower in the a.m.;30;25;SSE;14;65%;74%;10

Reykjavik, Iceland;Clouds and sun;1;-6;Partly sunny, colder;-3;-7;ENE;12;58%;15%;0

Riga, Latvia;A couple of squalls;-1;-4;Inc. clouds;-2;-5;S;12;87%;68%;1

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Clearing and hot;34;25;Partly sunny and hot;36;26;NW;9;53%;17%;13

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Clouding up;26;16;Sunshine and warm;28;17;SSE;14;35%;1%;4

Rome, Italy;Plenty of sunshine;13;2;Mostly sunny;14;7;SE;11;65%;57%;2

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Mostly cloudy;-1;-3;A little a.m. snow;-2;-7;W;10;69%;73%;0

San Francisco, United States;Periods of rain;14;12;Rain, becoming heavy;16;13;SW;33;90%;96%;1

San Jose, Costa Rica;Partly sunny, nice;27;17;Partly sunny;26;17;ENE;22;58%;8%;8

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Mostly sunny;28;22;A shower or two;28;22;SSE;10;68%;80%;5

San Salvador, El Salvador;Periods of sun, nice;26;17;Partly sunny;26;18;N;13;63%;5%;7

Sana'a, Yemen;Sunny;27;5;Sunny and pleasant;26;6;WNW;7;16%;0%;7

Santiago, Chile;Sunny and nice;32;13;Sunny and beautiful;29;12;SW;10;38%;15%;12

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Mostly sunny, nice;28;17;An afternoon shower;29;19;N;6;64%;66%;5

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Periods of sun;15;4;Cooler with a shower;11;5;N;6;89%;81%;1

Seattle, United States;Areas of morning fog;9;2;Mostly cloudy;10;6;ESE;9;68%;71%;1

Seoul, South Korea;A little a.m. snow;3;-10;Turning sunny;0;-5;NW;7;28%;1%;2

Shanghai, China;Rain and drizzle;9;1;Cloudy and chilly;6;0;N;15;46%;27%;1

Singapore, Singapore;A t-storm in spots;33;26;A t-storm in spots;32;26;N;18;69%;64%;4

Sofia, Bulgaria;A bit of snow;-1;-6;Not as cold;4;-4;WSW;15;71%;5%;2

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Decreasing clouds;28;22;A shower in spots;28;22;E;10;69%;66%;5

Stockholm, Sweden;Cloudy and chilly;-2;-8;Cloudy, p.m. snow;3;-4;WSW;12;74%;89%;0

Sydney, Australia;Sunny and breezy;30;23;Partly sunny;31;23;ENE;16;63%;2%;11

Taipei City, Taiwan;Rain and drizzle;21;15;Rain and drizzle;18;15;ENE;23;81%;90%;1

Tallinn, Estonia;A snow squall;-2;-6;Cloudy and cold;-3;-5;SSE;10;77%;69%;0

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Cooler with rain;9;4;Partly sunny;11;3;E;7;75%;17%;2

Tbilisi, Georgia;Mild with some sun;10;2;Mild with clearing;10;0;NNW;9;60%;44%;2

Tehran, Iran;Mostly sunny;13;3;Sunny and mild;14;8;NNE;10;24%;75%;3

Tel Aviv, Israel;Plenty of sun;18;9;Thunderstorms;15;9;WNW;36;65%;100%;2

Tirana, Albania;Sunny, but chilly;9;-7;Sunny, but chilly;9;-2;E;5;50%;17%;2

Tokyo, Japan;More clouds than sun;11;4;Becoming cloudy;10;0;N;19;41%;11%;3

Toronto, Canada;Afternoon flurries;1;-1;Snow at times;1;-9;NNW;29;61%;79%;1

Tripoli, Libya;Breezy with some sun;17;9;Partly sunny;18;10;SE;9;57%;5%;3

Tunis, Tunisia;Mostly sunny;18;7;Brilliant sunshine;17;8;S;12;62%;3%;3

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Hazy sun;-15;-25;Plenty of sunshine;-8;-25;ESE;7;28%;0%;2

Vancouver, Canada;Mostly sunny;8;2;Partly sunny;8;5;NNE;7;49%;27%;2

Vienna, Austria;Showers of rain/snow;5;3;Partly sunny;8;-1;S;14;59%;2%;1

Vientiane, Laos;Warm with some sun;31;19;Clouds and sun, warm;31;16;ENE;9;47%;18%;5

Vilnius, Lithuania;Mostly cloudy;-2;-7;Becoming cloudy;-2;-4;SW;11;80%;62%;1

Warsaw, Poland;Partly sunny;2;-1;A little rain;4;2;SW;12;94%;66%;0

Wellington, New Zealand;Very windy;17;14;Sunny intervals;19;15;SSE;28;73%;21%;5

Yangon, Myanmar;Partly sunny;32;16;Partly sunny, nice;31;17;NNW;8;56%;0%;5

Yerevan, Armenia;Mostly cloudy;4;-2;Partly sunny;6;-2;ENE;5;60%;41%;3

