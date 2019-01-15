TIRANA, Albania (AP) — Albania's interior minister says a well-known drug trafficker, who has been in hiding for three years, has surrendered to police.

Sander Lleshi said Tuesday that Kelmend Balili gave himself up following "a long and complicated operation." No further details were provided.

Balili, a former senior official at the local administration in southernmost city of Saranda, had been in hiding following an arrest warrant from neighboring Greece, which considers him the head of a drug trafficking ring.

Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama said his arrest was "a big step in the fight organized crime."

Fighting organized crime, drug trafficking and corruption are top priorities for Albania, which is seeking to launch full membership negotiations with the European Union later this year.