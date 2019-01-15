  1. Home
Taiwan missile maker puts new products on Lunar New Year red envelope

Envelopes with missile image on sale to the public

By Matthew Strong,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2019/01/15 20:07
The NCSIST shows the red envelope with the missiles on its Facebook page.

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) - Taiwan’s National Chung-Shan Institute of Science and Technology (NCSIST, 中科院) was so proud of its new missile, the Sky Bow III (天弓三型), that it put its image on its red envelopes for the Lunar New Year, the Liberty Times reported Tuesday.

At the Lunar New Year, people hand out money in red envelopes, which often carry images related to the New Year, such as the relevant animal from the Chinese zodiac.

In this case, Taiwan’s major state-run military technology developer chose to promote its own product, printing envelopes showing three different missile types.

On Tuesday, President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) on Tuesday visited a military base on the east coast where she inspected the new surface-to-air missile, praising the product for being locally made.

The institute was offering the envelopes to the public at the price of NT$99 (US$3.2) per set of five, the Liberty Times reported.
