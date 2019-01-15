MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — UnitedHealth is reporting that profits slipped in the fourth quarter but it still beat most expectations.

The country's biggest health insurer on Tuesday posted a profit of profit of $3.04 billion, or $3.10 per share. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs, came to $3.28 per share, which is 8 cents better than industry analysts expected, according to a survey by Zacks Investment Research.

Revenue of $58.42 billion also topped the $57.94 billion expected on Wall Street.

UnitedHealth Group Inc., based in Minneapolis, expects full-year earnings in the range of $14.40 to $14.70 per share.

