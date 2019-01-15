  1. Home
President Tsai inspects new Taiwanese missiles at east coast military base

Tsai expresses government's determination to protect the country's sovereignty

By Matthew Strong,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2019/01/15 19:30
President Tsai Ing-wen addressing the troops on the east coast Tuesday. (By Central News Agency)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) - President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) on Tuesday inspected the installation of the new Sky Bow III (天弓三型) missiles at a military base on the east coast.

She emphasized the fact that the surface-to-air missiles had been developed in Taiwan by the National Chung-Shan Institute of Science and Technology (NCSIST, 中科院), the Liberty Times reported.

Despite the threats of aggression by China, Taiwan would protect its sovereignty and security, the free and democratic lifestyle of the Taiwanese people, and move forward toward strengthening the country, Tsai said.

An essential element was to protect the safety of each member of Taiwan’s Armed Forces, she added, while reminding the public that during the upcoming Lunar New Year, there were people who would have no opportunity of spending the holiday with family because they were defending the country.
