Mr. Kevin Rudd’s only factual objection to my commentary is to my statement that he is “reportedly now on the boards of several major Chinese state-owned corporations.” I qualified my statement with “reportedly” since my source for this was a senior Australian Government official whom I have known for years, trusted, and had no reason to doubt, but I had no other sources. In retrospect, since this would have been very difficult to verify independently one way or the other, I probably should have omitted the statement.

But I note Mr. Rudd did not object to my mention of his daughter Jessica Rudd’s internet business in China, to which I might have added that, according to the Financial Times (January 2, 2018) and other newspapers, she serves as “lifestyle ambassador” for Chinese internet giant Alibaba. This would certainly be consonant with my similar examples of American family members of current and former U.S. political leaders, who have benefited from business in the PRC. China prefers doing business with those whom it regards as “friends.”

On the broader question of Mr. Rudd’s views on China, I believe they have been inconsistent – more critical when he was Prime Minister and less so since he left government. Inconsistency is the same charge he leveled at his political nemesis, former Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull whom he excoriated in February 2018 for having a strategy toward China that was “absolutely all over the place.” Mr. Rudd has accused Malcolm Turnbull of “punching China in the face” and taking a flame thrower to Australia’s relationship with Beijing. Mr. Rudd’s criticism of my brief commentary is similarly pugilistic. It is of a piece with his notorious political battles in Canberra, which are surely one reason he now chooses to live in New York and serves as the inaugural President of the Asia Society Policy Institute.

I nonetheless believe that my fundamental concerns about China conveyed in my commentary are correct, including my argument about the influence Chinese “friends” have on their own countries’ policies, and my view that Mr. Rudd’s tireless efforts to help the West understand China are misleading and effectively accommodate Chinese interests. As Professor John Fitzgerald, also an expert Sinologist and former President of the Australian Academy of the Humanities, wrote in The Australian on June 6, 2018: “… Rudd positions himself as a bridge spanning the US and China, encouraging the two countries to come together around a common narrative both can embrace. In principle this is a smart idea drawing on the findings of a report he drafted at Harvard. Where he errs is in showing far greater understanding and appreciation of the victimization narratives of Xi’s China than of America’s position. He is dismissive of US scholarship on contemporary China, particularly by American China experts such as David Shambaugh, whose views on Xi’s China are less optimistic than his.”

This assessment is entirely consistent with the fact that Mr. Rudd’s April 2015 address at Harvard -- “U.S.-China 21: The Future of U.S.-China Relations Under Xi Jinping: Toward a new Framework of Constructive Realism for a Common Purpose” -- is dedicated to “Henry Kissinger: Over more than 40 years, the continuing bridge in U.S.-China relations.” Dr. Kissinger was the prime example in my commentary of a Chinese “agent of influence” who happened to make millions of dollars purveying a benign and entirely wrong-headed view of China.

Notably, even the Chinese recognize that Kissinger has debased his own currency. On November 11, 2018, according to the South China Morning Post, “Yuan Zheng, an expert on China-US affairs at the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences, doubted how much use Kissinger’s visit to China would be in achieving that goal [of ending the trade war with the U.S.]: ‘As Kissinger is not at the core of Trump’s power circle – and he’s also a controversial figure because his consultancy firm makes money from China – I don’t think Kissinger’s trip this time will make a significant difference to relations,’ he said.”

It is rather odd that Mr. Rudd, who is understandably upset (as were many U.S. diplomats) by the Iraq War, pays no mind to Kissinger’s key role in extending the equally egregious Vietnam War, the bombing of Cambodia and Laos, and in supporting apartheid regimes in Africa, Pakistan’s bloody crackdown on East Pakistan (now Bangladesh), Indonesia’s massacre of Timorese, and assassinations in Chile, Cyprus, and Washington, D.C.

It is true, as Mr. Rudd asserts, that while he was Prime Minister (December 2007 to June 2010, and again from June to September 2013), he made statements and took measures of which he is rightfully proud that made Beijing unhappy. This is very much less so the case since leaving government. I can find no recent public comments, for example, on the labor camps in Xinjiang or the persecution of Chinese Christians. Of particular concern to me, however, is Mr. Rudd’s silence on Taiwan, the place where he first studied Mandarin overseas. Perhaps, as Mr. Rudd suggests, my research is deficient, but I have found no expressions of support for Taiwan’s democracy, a matter of key concern for almost all Taiwanese, including those who read the Taiwan News .

This is odd. As I like to point out to my Australian friends, Taiwan and Australia each have populations of about 23.5 million people and the CIA World Factbook (July 2018) says Taiwan’s population may in fact be slightly larger. The economic strength of each country is also roughly equivalent. Australia ranks 19th in the world in total GDP (Purchasing Power Terms) and Taiwan ranks 22nd. In per capita GDP, Taiwan in 28th place edges out Australia in 29th place. Taiwan is also likely more advanced in technology than Australia and is clearly more important geo-strategically to the U.S and to other Asian countries than Australia. Why is it then that so may Australians never give Taiwan a second thought and adopt the position that if the PRC wants Taiwan, it is theirs to take? Australia’s economic dependence on China is of course the reason.

Finally, Mr. Rudd makes a couple of personal charges which are untrue. As an American diplomat in Canberra (2003-06), I always carried out my Government’s instructions on Iraq and all other matters. Nonetheless, I never personally supported the Iraq War, and had heard rumors in Washington that it was very unlikely Iraq had nuclear weapons. (Fortunately, having already served in the “danger posts” of Beirut and Islamabad, I never got called on to serve in Iraq.) Mr. Rudd’s opposition to the Iraq was well-known and surely reported, but I never felt any personal or professional animus over this issue. In fact, those of us who met with Mr. Rudd found him friendly, smart, witty, and also incredibly ambitious, a characteristic which had no bearing on our personal views of him since we would never be in competition.

Moreover, Mr. Rudd’s position on Iraq was apparently not always as negative as Mr. Rudd suggests. According to the Daily Telegraph on August 11, 2007, in a leaked November 2003 letter from Mr. Rudd to Prime Minister John Howard, Mr. Rudd said “it is the Opposition’s view that it is now the responsibility of all people of goodwill, both in this country and beyond, to put their shoulder to the wheel in an effort to build a new Iraq.” Mr. Rudd’s recommendations largely concerned reconstruction. There was no mention of the need to withdraw forces. In any case, I never had a “personal axe to grind” and probably enjoyed reporting Mr. Rudd’s arguments against the War.

Finally, I now work at Taiwan National University so my position there is funded by the Taiwan Government, but because Taiwan is a genuinely free democracy, both academic freedom and freedom of expression are protected. Taiwan professors and the public have many views, and I am not paid by anyone to convey a particular policy position. My views are my own, whatever Mr. Rudd or anyone else may think of them.

I would imagine Mr. Rudd’s position, as the President of a policy institute, is more difficult because he needs continuing access and good relations with the PRC Government lest he be denied access, as has been the case for so many foreign scholars who spoke truths that the Chinese Communist Party did not like. This is surely the main reason we see so many China scholars accommodating their views to take account of Beijing’s sensitivities. Having served six years in Beijing (1987-90) and (1995-98), and having already experienced the Tiananmen Massacre and then serving as the liaison officer for thirteen months for Fang Lizhi and Li ShuXian who had sought refuge in our Embassy, I had no desire to return when I had completed my second tour. Taiwan represents for me the free and democratic society that China might become if it were not ruled by the Communist Party.

Sincerely,

Bill Stanton

Reference：

【Response from former Australian Prime Minister Kevin Rudd to Dec. 11 opinion piece】by Kevin Rudd (2019/01/15)