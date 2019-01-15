TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – An outdoor art corridor decorated with artworks along Hualien Port’s waterway is expected to attract visitors to the harbor’s waterfront recreation area, the Hualien port authority said in a news release posted on Jan. 11.

The port authority said that the waterway inside the harbor has been the focal point of its efforts to transform the port, adding that it had invested in projects undertaken to improve the waterfront recreation area in addition to the launches of marketing activities.

One of the projects is the outdoor art corridor along the waterway. The port authority had invited local artists to create artworks in the harbor, and then placed them in the waterfront recreation area, hoping to create a new tourism landmark in eastern Taiwan, according to the news release.

With regard to the marketing activities, the port authority said it organized three activities in the harbor last year--a beer festival, a food truck theme festival, and the National Day fireworks display.

Currently eight artworks have been completed and placed on the corridor along the waterway, and the ninth piece will be finished by the Lunar New Year, the port authority said.

