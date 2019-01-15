TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – The Biotechnology Innovation Organization (BIO) joined the Taiwan Bio-Industry Association (Taiwan BIO) in announcing that the Bio Asia-Taiwan 2019 International Conference will take place in Taipei for the first time between Jul. 24 and 28.

The event, expected to be attended by 1,500 representatives from biotechnology industry players in 25 countries, will provide a platform for integration of the local and international communities, said the organizers.

Themed “Biotech as the Next Growth Engine for Asia,” Bio Asia-Taiwan will spotlight biotech and pharmaceutical devices, as well as ICT and IoT technologies, and healthcare/medial investment, remarked Johnsee Lee (李鍾熙), Chairman of Taiwan BIO.

American Chamber of Commerce in Taipei (AmCham Taipei), which has more than 500-member companies in the biotech sector, believes Taiwan boasts tremendous potential in business opportunities in the industry involving innovative services and products, remarked William Foreman, President of the American Chamber of Commerce in Taipei.

The event includes an exhibition featuring 1,700 booths and 600 exhibitors. The event will also feature special exhibition zones spanning areas in International & Asia-Pacific Biotech; Smart Medical Devices; Precision Medicine; Cell Therapy and Regenerative Medicine; and Innovation & Enterprise.

The conference & forum program will highlight such topics as cross-financing, cross-border investment, regional cooperation models, cancer immunotherapy, cell therapy, CAR-T, gene therapy, and regenerative medicine, and the latest game-changing technologies.

The utilization of the one-on-one partnering system is expected to boost business networking opportunities throughout the event, said the organizers.