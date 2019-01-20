TAIPEI (Taiwan News) - On weekends, a group of people in green shirts can be sighted at parks, mountains, and beaches in Taiwan, carrying garbage bags filled with glass and plastic bottles, aluminum cans, and other non-decomposable waste. They are volunteers from Indonesia who want to make their second home sustainable, and a better place to live.

Instead of hanging out with friends at shopping malls, Mayasari and Mas Ade Warhanto, co-founders of Universal Volunteer based in Taiwan, choose to meet their fellow Indonesian and Taiwanese friends outside work for hiking tours across Taiwan. The hiking tour is, however, like no other, in which Mayasari and her trekkers pick up one or more bags of garbage as "souvenir" after each trip since starting in 2016.

Mayasari told Taiwan News that she joined a group - Taiwan Hiking Community - in her first year working in Taiwan. The group was formed by a small group of Indonesian migrant workers who are nature lovers and they go hiking together on weekends. In the beginning, they picked up litter along the way with bags.

In April of 2018, Mayasari and Warhanto began naming the initiative "the cleanup project" under their newly co-founded non-profit organization "Universal Volunteer," which aims to help those in need, regardless of race, gender, age, or socio-economic status.

Mayasari told a Taiwan News reporter in Taipei that they started their initiative with the cleanup project, and then the initiative increased to include a blood donation. She said the team is planning to include free haircuts for the homeless and underprivileged, and to care for orphans in Taiwan, but the language barrier as well as their lack of knowledge about processing Chinese-language paperwork, caused delay in progress to reach their goals.

The cleanup project was recently featured on Taiwan Public Television. The TV crew joined the group of Indonesian volunteers, who are staying in Taiwan as migrant workers, caregivers, white-collar professionals, and students, to Sandiaoling (三貂嶺), an outskirt of New Taipei City on a Sunday morning, and videotaped how the group perform the works as well as what they think of the pollution-reducing initiative to minimize the environmental impact from tourist activities.

The project has since become better known by the people in Taiwan, but challenges have remained: massive amount of trash on the beaches and mountains, as well as endless paperworks required before each trip.

The group packed up to one hundred pounds of trash off the coastal trail close to the Fugueijiao Lighthouse in New Taipei City (Credit: Linda)

The idea to pick up garbage while hiking was born out of Mayasari and her friends' desire to be good to the environment. Over the years, she noticed her local hiking trails were getting gummed up with trash.

The most unforgettable trip is Fuguijiao (富貴角) in New Taipei City, she told Taiwan News, as the place took the team four weekends to finish the cleanup mission, with more than a hundred pounds of trash being removed from the beautiful coastal area.

"If people start to clean up trails from years of discarded waste, the cleaner environment may deter the next person from littering," she said.

"More Indonesian people in Taiwan from different walks of life, and today Taiwanese people are more than willing to help once they found out the cause."

Mayasari told Taiwan News that the trips have been all self-funded. The volunteers pay for their own trip, including transportation and accommodation. Warhanto said the team has been to Yushan (玉山) and Hehuanshan (合歡山) to pick up litter along the way.

Asked what's next for their organization Universal Volunteer? Mayasari said they plan to continue the initiative and involve more volunteering activities in the coming year, such as helping local wild animals, and helping people or the environment in not easy-to-reach areas.

Their advice to local hikers? Pick something up if you see it. They don't expect everyone to bring a garbage bag, but every little bit helps.

