MONTEGO BAY, Jamaica (AP) — Jessie Govan scored 27 points, James Akinjo added 14 and Georgetown rallied from a double-digit deficit in the second half before beating South Florida 76-73 in overtime Sunday in the Jamaica Classic.

Govan scored 18 points on 7-of-8 shooting after the first half including a putback for the first points in overtime with the Hoyas (4-1) then staying in front. Akinjo's free throw with 21 seconds left made it 74-70. Jagan Mosely added another free throw before USF's LaQuincy Rideau banked in a 3-pointer with 2.2 seconds remaining.

T.J. Lang's 3-pointer gave the Bulls an 11-point lead with 15:43 left in regulation, but the Hoyas took a one-point lead on Akinjo's jumper with 56 seconds to go. He followed that with a straightaway 3-pointer with 4.9 seconds left to send the game to overtime.

David Collins scored 21 points for USF (3-1) with Alexis Yenta grabbing 17 rebounds to go with 11 points.