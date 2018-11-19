CLEVELAND (AP) — Browns general manager John Dorsey says the team has not discussed former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice as a candidate for its coaching vacancy.

Rice is an avid Browns fan and has visited the team's headquarters on numerous occasions in recent years. On Sunday, Dorsey issued a statement praising Rice as a "great leader" and said he has "the utmost respect and admiration for all she's accomplished."

Dorsey said the team is in the process of composing a list of candidates "and Secretary Rice has not been discussed."

ESPN had reported that the team would like to interview Rice for its coaching job.

Earlier this week, Dorsey said he was open to hiring a woman as Cleveland's ninth head coach since 1999.

The Browns fired Hue Jackson last month after he won just three games in two-plus seasons. Dorsey said interim coach Gregg Williams will be interviewed for the full-time position.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL