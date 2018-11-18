Official: Car bomb in Iraq's Tikrit kills 5

BAGHDAD (AP) — An Iraqi security official says five people have been killed in a car bomb explosion in the city of Tikrit.

The officer in the army said 16 others were wounded in the blast that targeted a commercial street on Sunday.

The officer spoke on condition of anonymity in line with army regulations. Tikrit's main hospital said it had received several patients wounded in the attack.

Tikrit is the capital of Iraq's northern Salahuddin province, where security forces killed 30 Islamic State militants in a raid in October.

The militant group has switched to insurgent tactics since it was defeated in Iraq's urban centers last year. It has claimed a number of bombings and kidnappings in recent months.