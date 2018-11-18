RIYADH, Saudi Arabia (AP) — Saudi Arabia's King Salman has received Iraq's President Barham Salih a day after the Iraqi official visited the kingdom's rival, Iran.

Salih's back-to-back visits to Iran and Saudi Arabia reflect the delicate balance Iraq seeks to maintain in a region where its two powerful neighbors are battling for supremacy.

Salih was received at the airport in Riyadh on Sunday by the province's governor and other Saudi officials. King Salman held a lunch in honor of the Iraqi president with ministers and high-level princes in attendance.

The state-run Saudi Press Agency released few details about Salih's talks with the monarch.

On Saturday, Salih was in Tehran where he pledged to improve trade ties less than two weeks after the U.S restored oil sanctions that had been lifted under the nuclear accord.