|All Times EST
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|Atlantic Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Tampa Bay
|20
|14
|5
|1
|29
|74
|58
|Toronto
|20
|14
|6
|0
|28
|70
|51
|Buffalo
|20
|12
|6
|2
|26
|60
|56
|Montreal
|20
|11
|6
|3
|25
|66
|65
|Boston
|20
|11
|6
|3
|25
|58
|49
|Ottawa
|20
|9
|8
|3
|21
|70
|81
|Detroit
|20
|9
|9
|2
|20
|57
|65
|Florida
|17
|7
|7
|3
|17
|54
|57
|Metropolitan Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Columbus
|20
|12
|6
|2
|26
|69
|63
|N.Y. Islanders
|18
|10
|6
|2
|22
|61
|49
|N.Y. Rangers
|20
|10
|8
|2
|22
|61
|64
|Washington
|19
|9
|7
|3
|21
|63
|63
|Philadelphia
|20
|9
|9
|2
|20
|63
|71
|Carolina
|19
|8
|8
|3
|19
|51
|58
|New Jersey
|18
|8
|8
|2
|18
|54
|59
|Pittsburgh
|18
|7
|8
|3
|17
|60
|61
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Nashville
|20
|14
|5
|1
|29
|67
|47
|Minnesota
|20
|12
|6
|2
|26
|64
|54
|Winnipeg
|18
|11
|5
|2
|24
|55
|45
|Dallas
|19
|10
|7
|2
|22
|52
|50
|Colorado
|19
|9
|6
|4
|22
|67
|56
|Chicago
|20
|7
|8
|5
|19
|53
|69
|St. Louis
|18
|7
|8
|3
|17
|56
|57
|Pacific Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|San Jose
|21
|11
|7
|3
|25
|68
|64
|Calgary
|20
|11
|8
|1
|23
|62
|61
|Vancouver
|22
|10
|10
|2
|22
|67
|78
|Anaheim
|21
|8
|9
|4
|20
|45
|61
|Arizona
|19
|9
|9
|1
|19
|49
|48
|Edmonton
|19
|9
|9
|1
|19
|54
|60
|Vegas
|20
|8
|11
|1
|17
|50
|58
|Los Angeles
|19
|6
|12
|1
|13
|39
|61
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
|Saturday's Games
Tampa Bay 6, Philadelphia 5, OT
Detroit 3, New Jersey 2, OT
Buffalo 3, Minnesota 2
Ottawa 6, Pittsburgh 4
Montreal 3, Vancouver 2
Columbus 4, Carolina 1
N.Y. Rangers 4, Florida 2
Boston 2, Arizona 1
Nashville 5, Los Angeles 3
Calgary 4, Edmonton 2
San Jose 4, St. Louis 0
|Sunday's Games
Dallas at N.Y. Islanders, 1 p.m.
New Jersey at Carolina, 5 p.m.
Minnesota at Chicago, 6 p.m.
Vegas at Edmonton, 8 p.m.
Colorado at Anaheim, 8 p.m.
|Monday's Games
Dallas at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.
Columbus at Toronto, 7 p.m.
Buffalo at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
Washington at Montreal, 7:30 p.m.
Florida at Ottawa, 7:30 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Nashville, 8 p.m.
Los Angeles at St. Louis, 8 p.m.
Vegas at Calgary, 9 p.m.
Winnipeg at Vancouver, 10 p.m.
|Tuesday's Games
Edmonton at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.
|Wednesday's Games
Toronto at Carolina, 7 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.
Dallas at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
Chicago at Washington, 7 p.m.
Montreal at New Jersey, 7 p.m.
Florida at Tampa Bay, 7:30 p.m.
Philadelphia at Buffalo, 7:30 p.m.
Boston at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.
Ottawa at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
St. Louis at Nashville, 8 p.m.
Vegas at Arizona, 9 p.m.
Winnipeg at Calgary, 10 p.m.
Vancouver at Anaheim, 10 p.m.
Colorado at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.