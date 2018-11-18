WASHINGTON (AP) — The Latest on the killing of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi (all times local):

9:45 a.m.

President Donald Trump says there's "no reason" for him to listen to an audio recording of the killing of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi (jah-MAHL' khahr-SHOHK'-jee) at the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul.

Trump confirms the U.S. has the recording, which was provided by Turkey. But he tells "Fox News Sunday" that "I don't want to hear the tape, no reason for me to hear the tape."

When asked why, Trump calls it "a suffering tape" and says he knows "everything that went on in the tape without having to hear it."

The president says that what happened to Khashoggi at the consulate Oct. 2 was "very violent, very vicious and terrible."

A U.S. official says American intelligence agencies have concluded that the Saudi crown prince ordered the killing. The Saudi government denies that.

1:30 a.m.

The death of a Saudi journalist is the subject of an upcoming government report, and that's presenting President Donald Trump with a diplomatic dilemma.

Trump faces the challenge of admonishing the Saudi government in the death of Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi while maintaining strong ties with a Middle East ally.

Trump told reporters Saturday that his administration will get "a very full report," including who was responsible for Khashoggi's death, on Monday or Tuesday.

A U.S. official says U.S. intelligence agencies have concluded that Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman ordered the killing in the Saudi Consulate in Turkey. Others familiar with the case say questions remain about what role he played.

Saudi officials deny the crown prince was involved.