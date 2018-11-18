DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Danny Willett ended his title drought in thrilling fashion, winning the DP World Tour Championship by two shots despite a last-hole blunder on Sunday.

It was the 31-year-old Englishman's first victory since the 2016 Masters, secured with a final-round 4-under-par 68 for an 18-under total of 270.

Francesco Molinari finished in joint 26th place to win the European Tour's Race to Dubai.

Molinari, winner of the Open Championship and the BMW PGA Championship this year, secured the title when his closest rival Tommy Fleetwood failed to win the tournament.

Willett held a two-shot lead on the 18th tee after making a birdie on the 17th, but pushed his tee shot slightly into the bank of a creek that divides the 18th fairway, and then hit a brave second shot from the rocks before making par.

England's Matt Wallace (68) and American Patrick Reed (70) were joint runners-up at 16-under 272.