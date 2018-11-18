  1. Home
Taiwan's Tai Tzu-ying retires from Hong Kong Open with injury

No. 1 seed and world No. 1 retires hurt with waist injury

By Scott Morgan,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2018/11/18 20:54
Tai Tzu-ying in competition on Nov. 11

Tai Tzu-ying in competition on Nov. 11 (By Central News Agency)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – World No. 1 women’s singles badminton player Tai Tzu-ying (戴資穎) retired hurt from the Hong Kong Open on Nov. 17 with a waist injury.

Tai retired shortly after the losing the first game to Japan’s Nozomi Okuhara 12-21 at the semi-final stage.

Tai was on track to take home her third consecutive Hong Kong Open title, after the No. 1 seed beat Spain’s Carolina Marín in straight sets.

After the match, Tai told CNA that she injured herself a few days earlier, but did not reveal the nature of the injury, or how it occurred.

Tai went on to say that her performance in the tournament was not bad, and rejected the idea that it was a pity that she had to bow out.

Okuhara went on to beat Thailand’s Ratchanok Intanon 21-19, 24-22 in the final on Nov. 18, taking home the gold medal.
Taiwan’s top 5 most famous international sports stars
Taiwan’s Tai Tzu-ying and Chou Tien-Chen take first and second places at Denmark Open finals   
Taiwan's Chou Tien-chen reaches badminton singes final in Denmark
Tai Tzu-ying becomes world's first Women's Singles player to join millionaires' club after Taipei Open
Taiwan's Tai Tzu-ying eyeing 3rd title at Taipei badminton open
