TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – World No. 1 women’s singles badminton player Tai Tzu-ying (戴資穎) retired hurt from the Hong Kong Open on Nov. 17 with a waist injury.

Tai retired shortly after the losing the first game to Japan’s Nozomi Okuhara 12-21 at the semi-final stage.

Tai was on track to take home her third consecutive Hong Kong Open title, after the No. 1 seed beat Spain’s Carolina Marín in straight sets.

After the match, Tai told CNA that she injured herself a few days earlier, but did not reveal the nature of the injury, or how it occurred.

Tai went on to say that her performance in the tournament was not bad, and rejected the idea that it was a pity that she had to bow out.

Okuhara went on to beat Thailand’s Ratchanok Intanon 21-19, 24-22 in the final on Nov. 18, taking home the gold medal.