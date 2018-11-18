Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Sunday, November 18, 2018

City/Town, Country;Sunday's Weather Condition;Sunday's High Temp (C);Sunday's Low Temp (C);Monday's Weather Condition;Monday's High Temp (C);Monday's Low Temp (C);Monday's Wind Direction;Monday's Wind Speed (KPH);Monday's Humidity (%);Monday's Chance of Precip. (%);Monday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Some sun, pleasant;31;25;A t-storm or two;30;25;WNW;10;80%;73%;9

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny;29;23;Partly sunny, nice;29;22;NW;20;55%;0%;4

Aleppo, Syria;Partly sunny;17;8;Clearing;17;7;NE;16;62%;28%;2

Algiers, Algeria;Clouds and sun;19;13;Showers and t-storms;17;12;SW;16;63%;78%;3

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Mostly sunny;7;2;A stray shower;7;0;ENE;28;81%;57%;1

Anchorage, United States;Rain and drizzle;4;1;A little rain;5;0;NNE;7;88%;79%;0

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Partly sunny;18;7;Rain and drizzle;11;5;ENE;10;66%;69%;1

Astana, Kazakhstan;Morning flurries;-5;-10;Some sun;-4;-11;SSW;13;88%;18%;2

Asuncion, Paraguay;Thunderstorms;26;18;Partly sunny, nice;29;19;SE;14;57%;3%;10

Athens, Greece;Rain;16;14;Partly sunny;19;13;E;8;66%;24%;2

Auckland, New Zealand;Mostly cloudy;19;13;Clouds and sun;16;11;WSW;22;61%;30%;8

Baghdad, Iraq;Decreasing clouds;22;11;High clouds;21;11;NW;12;63%;3%;2

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Spotty a.m. showers;32;24;Cloudy, a t-storm;31;23;SSW;7;76%;67%;4

Bangalore, India;A t-storm in spots;29;19;A stray p.m. t-storm;28;18;E;10;64%;63%;7

Bangkok, Thailand;A t-storm in spots;35;26;Showers around;34;26;NNE;9;67%;70%;3

Barcelona, Spain;Breezy with rain;15;10;Spotty showers;15;9;NNE;30;72%;86%;1

Beijing, China;Sunshine;11;-3;Mostly sunny;10;-2;NE;8;37%;2%;3

Belgrade, Serbia;Cloudy;5;0;Rather cloudy, cold;4;0;E;6;83%;75%;1

Berlin, Germany;A shower in the p.m.;6;2;A passing shower;5;1;E;18;66%;75%;0

Bogota, Colombia;A shower or two;19;10;Cloudy with a shower;19;9;SSE;8;74%;66%;6

Brasilia, Brazil;A t-storm in spots;27;18;Showers and t-storms;27;19;SW;9;66%;82%;6

Bratislava, Slovakia;Clouds and sun;6;-1;Mostly cloudy;4;0;E;8;77%;44%;1

Brussels, Belgium;Mostly sunny;7;0;A shower in places;6;0;ENE;17;84%;55%;2

Bucharest, Romania;Partly sunny, chilly;5;0;Snow to rain;4;-2;W;17;95%;65%;1

Budapest, Hungary;Clouds and sunshine;7;0;Showers of rain/snow;4;0;E;7;58%;68%;1

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Mostly sunny, nice;23;15;Sunny and beautiful;26;17;N;15;50%;0%;11

Bujumbura, Burundi;Rain and a t-storm;30;18;Warmer;31;18;WNW;7;38%;55%;10

Busan, South Korea;Becoming cloudy;12;5;Sunshine;15;4;NW;10;54%;0%;3

Cairo, Egypt;Nice with sunshine;27;16;Sunny and pleasant;27;16;NNE;7;43%;0%;4

Cape Town, South Africa;Sunny and beautiful;24;14;Decreasing clouds;26;15;SSE;14;51%;26%;11

Caracas, Venezuela;A shower or t-storm;28;20;A shower or t-storm;27;20;E;5;71%;80%;7

Chennai, India;Clouds and sunshine;32;25;A shower or two;32;25;ENE;14;80%;87%;6

Chicago, United States;Bit of rain, snow;4;-3;Clouding up, cold;3;-1;NNW;16;68%;63%;2

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Showers around;30;24;A p.m. t-storm;29;24;ESE;9;83%;76%;3

Copenhagen, Denmark;Cloudy with a shower;6;3;Spotty showers;6;3;ENE;24;71%;82%;1

Dakar, Senegal;Decreasing clouds;26;20;Sunny and beautiful;26;21;NNE;15;78%;1%;6

Dallas, United States;Cloudy, much colder;9;3;Partly sunny;14;4;N;9;57%;5%;3

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Partly sunny, humid;33;24;Humid with some sun;31;24;ESE;13;83%;55%;10

Delhi, India;Mostly sunny;28;15;Hazy sunshine;28;14;ESE;12;55%;2%;4

Denver, United States;Decreasing clouds;8;-3;Plenty of sunshine;10;-3;SW;12;32%;2%;3

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Sunny and beautiful;29;17;Hazy sun;30;17;NE;8;48%;1%;5

Dili, East Timor;A downpour;34;23;Afternoon showers;32;23;W;8;68%;73%;11

Dublin, Ireland;Mostly sunny;11;6;An afternoon shower;9;5;E;24;75%;66%;1

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Partly sunny;15;4;High clouds;16;6;N;9;43%;57%;2

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Rain and a t-storm;17;14;Occasional rain;16;14;WSW;26;82%;86%;2

Hanoi, Vietnam;Spotty showers;29;19;A little a.m. rain;23;20;NNW;11;73%;67%;1

Harare, Zimbabwe;Nice with some sun;30;16;Mostly sunny;31;15;ENE;12;28%;3%;14

Havana, Cuba;A t-storm in spots;30;21;A t-storm in spots;29;21;E;10;63%;64%;5

Helsinki, Finland;Partly sunny, breezy;6;-3;Clouds and sun;0;-3;NNE;16;78%;3%;0

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Cloudy;30;24;A shower or t-storm;31;23;SE;16;74%;63%;4

Hong Kong, China;Periods of sun;28;20;Nice with some sun;27;21;E;13;60%;44%;5

Honolulu, United States;Mostly sunny, breezy;27;22;Sunshine and breezy;27;23;ENE;26;61%;33%;5

Hyderabad, India;A t-storm in spots;32;21;Partly sunny;31;19;SE;9;59%;40%;5

Islamabad, Pakistan;Mostly sunny;26;11;Hazy sunshine;25;10;NNE;8;49%;4%;3

Istanbul, Turkey;Spotty showers;14;11;A little a.m. rain;17;11;NNE;14;72%;89%;1

Jakarta, Indonesia;Decreasing clouds;33;25;A shower or t-storm;33;24;N;8;71%;79%;8

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Nice with sunshine;31;23;Nice with sunshine;32;24;N;10;63%;18%;5

Johannesburg, South Africa;Warm with some sun;32;16;A t-storm in spots;28;16;ESE;18;43%;64%;13

Kabul, Afghanistan;Mostly sunny;19;2;Clouds and sun;16;0;NNE;5;37%;2%;2

Karachi, Pakistan;Partly sunny;34;20;Plenty of sun;34;19;NE;15;24%;0%;4

Kathmandu, Nepal;Mostly sunny;20;7;Nice with sunshine;21;6;SSW;9;62%;27%;4

Khartoum, Sudan;Sunny and pleasant;34;18;Sunny and pleasant;33;19;N;16;14%;0%;6

Kiev, Ukraine;A snow shower;3;-7;Mostly cloudy;1;-3;NE;10;63%;17%;1

Kingston, Jamaica;A t-storm in spots;32;25;A t-storm in spots;32;25;NE;10;66%;66%;5

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Mostly cloudy;33;23;A t-storm around;32;23;W;9;67%;67%;11

Kolkata, India;Sunshine, less humid;30;20;Hazy sunshine;31;20;ENE;8;55%;1%;5

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A shower or t-storm;34;24;Cloudy, a t-storm;31;24;NNW;6;76%;69%;5

La Paz, Bolivia;A p.m. t-storm;17;4;Showers and t-storms;12;4;E;13;69%;82%;6

Lagos, Nigeria;Partly sunny;31;24;A t-storm in spots;30;25;SW;10;76%;56%;7

Lima, Peru;Clouds and sun;21;17;Turning sunny;21;17;S;12;72%;4%;11

Lisbon, Portugal;Occasional rain;17;11;A passing shower;17;11;W;7;77%;83%;2

London, United Kingdom;Partial sunshine;11;5;A shower in places;9;3;ENE;19;71%;74%;1

Los Angeles, United States;Partly sunny;23;11;Partly sunny;22;11;ESE;7;46%;3%;3

Luanda, Angola;A shower or t-storm;30;25;A stray a.m. t-storm;31;25;SW;10;72%;63%;11

Madrid, Spain;Cooler, p.m. rain;13;8;Spotty showers;13;8;WSW;7;69%;87%;1

Male, Maldives;A p.m. shower or two;30;27;Clouds and sun, nice;31;27;S;7;66%;83%;8

Manaus, Brazil;A t-storm around;33;26;A t-storm around;34;26;WSW;8;66%;76%;9

Manila, Philippines;Partial sunshine;33;25;Clouds and sun;33;25;ENE;11;58%;4%;6

Melbourne, Australia;Sunshine and warmer;27;15;Mostly cloudy, warm;30;20;NNE;24;38%;0%;9

Mexico City, Mexico;Partly sunny;24;7;Partly sunny, nice;23;8;NE;6;36%;5%;6

Miami, United States;Partly sunny;28;22;Partial sunshine;29;22;ENE;11;64%;30%;3

Minsk, Belarus;Showers of rain/snow;2;0;Rain and snow shower;2;-3;ENE;14;82%;71%;0

Mogadishu, Somalia;Partly sunny;30;25;Sunshine, pleasant;30;25;E;13;69%;24%;10

Montevideo, Uruguay;Not as warm;20;13;Sunny and warmer;25;16;N;15;55%;0%;11

Montreal, Canada;Clouds and sun, cold;-3;-7;Cloudy;0;-8;NNE;0;83%;59%;0

Moscow, Russia;A snow squall;3;0;Low clouds;2;-5;NE;10;81%;42%;0

Mumbai, India;Mostly sunny, nice;32;24;Hazy sunshine;34;26;NE;10;54%;6%;5

Nairobi, Kenya;Clouds and sun;27;15;A t-storm in spots;26;16;NE;16;58%;64%;5

New York, United States;Mostly cloudy;7;4;A shower in places;10;3;N;9;69%;77%;1

Nicosia, Cyprus;High clouds;22;12;Mostly sunny, nice;23;11;NNE;10;65%;11%;3

Novosibirsk, Russia;A little snow;-7;-14;Cloudy and cold;-9;-11;SSW;7;89%;32%;0

Osaka-shi, Japan;Increasing clouds;18;12;A shower in the a.m.;15;7;N;13;63%;60%;2

Oslo, Norway;Partly sunny;4;-3;Freezing fog, chilly;-1;-6;N;8;63%;0%;0

Ottawa, Canada;Mostly cloudy, cold;-2;-6;Cloudy;0;-6;NE;10;81%;66%;1

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Showers around;30;26;Showers around;30;26;ENE;9;76%;86%;12

Panama City, Panama;A p.m. t-storm;31;25;Showers and t-storms;30;25;NNW;9;85%;88%;5

Paramaribo, Suriname;A stray p.m. t-storm;31;24;Afternoon showers;30;25;ENE;13;83%;87%;8

Paris, France;Mostly sunny;8;-1;Partly sunny, chilly;5;0;NE;18;60%;53%;2

Perth, Australia;Partly sunny;23;12;Partly sunny;20;10;SSE;22;45%;0%;10

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Showers and t-storms;33;24;Tropical rainstorm;30;24;S;9;84%;83%;4

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Some sun;31;24;Partly sunny;33;24;SE;18;57%;28%;12

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A t-storm in spots;33;23;Partly sunny;34;21;E;6;51%;5%;5

Prague, Czech Republic;Partly sunny;4;-2;Showers of rain/snow;3;-2;E;11;69%;68%;1

Pyongyang, North Korea;Mostly cloudy;11;-1;Mostly sunny;10;-4;WSW;9;56%;0%;3

Quito, Ecuador;Periods of rain;20;13;Heavy showers;21;13;SSE;12;68%;89%;7

Rabat, Morocco;Rain, a thunderstorm;20;11;Decreasing clouds;16;12;SSW;20;78%;78%;2

Recife, Brazil;Cloudy with a shower;30;26;A morning shower;30;25;ESE;15;69%;78%;8

Reykjavik, Iceland;Rain and drizzle;11;7;A little a.m. rain;8;5;SE;29;84%;54%;0

Riga, Latvia;Mostly cloudy;7;1;Rather cloudy;3;-3;ENE;12;80%;15%;0

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Warm with some sun;32;24;Showers and t-storms;28;21;WSW;8;78%;89%;4

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Sunshine, pleasant;24;13;Mostly sunny, nice;24;14;E;10;40%;27%;5

Rome, Italy;Partly sunny;15;5;Afternoon rain;14;11;ESE;9;74%;94%;1

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Cloudy and breezy;6;1;Low clouds;3;-3;S;14;59%;6%;0

San Francisco, United States;Smoky with hazy sun;16;8;Smoky with hazy sun;17;8;WNW;7;59%;1%;2

San Jose, Costa Rica;A p.m. t-storm;27;20;Showers and t-storms;26;20;ENE;13;70%;84%;6

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Partly sunny;30;24;A shower in spots;29;24;ESE;17;70%;46%;5

San Salvador, El Salvador;Partly sunny, humid;26;18;Partly sunny;25;18;N;10;85%;36%;7

Sana'a, Yemen;Sunny and beautiful;24;6;Sunny and pleasant;24;6;E;8;37%;11%;7

Santiago, Chile;Sunny and warmer;32;13;Sunny and very warm;33;15;SW;9;26%;3%;12

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A t-storm in spots;29;22;Partly sunny, nice;29;22;NNE;8;74%;27%;5

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Cooler with rain;15;10;A shower;16;9;SSW;7;80%;84%;2

Seattle, United States;Mostly sunny;11;2;Mostly sunny;12;3;ESE;5;67%;4%;2

Seoul, South Korea;Becoming cloudy;11;1;Mostly sunny;12;-3;NNW;7;62%;25%;3

Shanghai, China;Rain and drizzle;13;10;Partly sunny;15;10;NE;13;67%;9%;4

Singapore, Singapore;A t-storm in spots;31;26;A shower or t-storm;32;25;W;8;78%;88%;4

Sofia, Bulgaria;Snow and rain;4;-2;Periods of sun;5;-2;S;7;77%;75%;2

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Partly sunny;30;25;A shower in spots;30;23;E;21;72%;41%;6

Stockholm, Sweden;Cooler;6;0;Partly sunny;3;-1;NE;10;58%;8%;0

Sydney, Australia;Partly sunny, nice;22;16;Partly sunny, nice;22;16;NNE;18;51%;4%;11

Taipei City, Taiwan;Partly sunny;29;21;A couple of showers;23;20;E;15;79%;84%;1

Tallinn, Estonia;Mostly cloudy;7;2;Spotty showers;4;-3;SE;15;63%;82%;0

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Clouds and sun;12;2;High clouds;15;4;ENE;8;40%;69%;1

Tbilisi, Georgia;Partly sunny;12;-1;Partly sunny;10;0;NE;6;68%;28%;2

Tehran, Iran;More sun than clouds;16;8;Mostly sunny;17;7;SE;11;34%;3%;3

Tel Aviv, Israel;Increasing clouds;26;17;Mostly sunny, nice;26;15;S;7;61%;3%;4

Tirana, Albania;Cloudy, p.m. rain;13;6;A shower in the p.m.;18;11;E;6;58%;89%;1

Tokyo, Japan;Mostly cloudy;12;11;Mostly cloudy;17;9;N;10;57%;33%;1

Toronto, Canada;Cloudy;3;-1;Cloudy;3;-2;NW;13;70%;44%;1

Tripoli, Libya;Mostly cloudy;21;15;Partly sunny, nice;25;18;S;10;49%;4%;3

Tunis, Tunisia;Partly sunny;20;11;Increasing clouds;22;12;SSW;14;60%;32%;3

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Partly sunny, cold;-9;-23;Mostly sunny, cold;-10;-26;NW;9;41%;13%;2

Vancouver, Canada;Mostly sunny;11;4;Mostly sunny;13;5;NE;4;51%;1%;2

Vienna, Austria;Periods of sun;5;-1;Rather cloudy, cold;3;0;SE;6;66%;44%;1

Vientiane, Laos;Partly sunny, warm;34;23;Partly sunny, warm;33;22;NNW;7;60%;44%;6

Vilnius, Lithuania;Spotty showers;4;1;Rain and snow shower;3;-2;ENE;13;74%;70%;0

Warsaw, Poland;An icy mix;2;-1;Rain and snow shower;2;-3;E;19;90%;72%;0

Wellington, New Zealand;Clearing and breezy;18;9;Partly sunny;13;9;ESE;13;63%;58%;10

Yangon, Myanmar;A stray p.m. t-storm;34;22;Partly sunny;34;21;NW;8;70%;11%;6

Yerevan, Armenia;Mostly cloudy;8;-2;Partly sunny;10;-1;E;3;50%;17%;3

