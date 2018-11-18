Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Sunday, November 18, 2018

City/Town, Country;Sunday's Weather Condition;Sunday's High Temp (F);Sunday's Low Temp (F);Monday's Weather Condition;Monday's High Temp (F);Monday's Low Temp (F);Monday's Wind Direction;Monday's Wind Speed (MPH);Monday's Humidity (%);Monday's Chance of Precip. (%);Monday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Some sun, pleasant;89;76;A t-storm or two;86;77;WNW;6;80%;73%;9

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny;84;74;Partly sunny, nice;84;72;NW;12;55%;0%;4

Aleppo, Syria;Partly sunny;62;46;Clearing;63;44;NE;10;62%;28%;2

Algiers, Algeria;Clouds and sun;66;55;Showers and t-storms;62;54;SW;10;63%;78%;3

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Mostly sunny;44;35;A stray shower;45;33;ENE;18;81%;57%;1

Anchorage, United States;Rain and drizzle;40;33;A little rain;41;31;NNE;5;88%;79%;0

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Partly sunny;65;45;Rain and drizzle;52;41;ENE;6;66%;69%;1

Astana, Kazakhstan;Morning flurries;23;14;Some sun;24;12;SSW;8;88%;18%;2

Asuncion, Paraguay;Thunderstorms;79;65;Partly sunny, nice;85;66;SE;9;57%;3%;10

Athens, Greece;Rain;61;58;Partly sunny;67;56;E;5;66%;24%;2

Auckland, New Zealand;Mostly cloudy;66;56;Clouds and sun;62;52;WSW;14;61%;30%;8

Baghdad, Iraq;Decreasing clouds;72;52;High clouds;70;51;NW;7;63%;3%;2

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Spotty a.m. showers;89;75;Cloudy, a t-storm;88;74;SSW;4;76%;67%;4

Bangalore, India;A t-storm in spots;84;67;A stray p.m. t-storm;83;64;E;6;64%;63%;7

Bangkok, Thailand;A t-storm in spots;95;79;Showers around;94;79;NNE;6;67%;70%;3

Barcelona, Spain;Breezy with rain;59;51;Spotty showers;59;47;NNE;19;72%;86%;1

Beijing, China;Sunshine;52;27;Mostly sunny;50;28;NE;5;37%;2%;3

Belgrade, Serbia;Cloudy;41;33;Rather cloudy, cold;40;32;E;3;83%;75%;1

Berlin, Germany;A shower in the p.m.;42;36;A passing shower;41;33;E;11;66%;75%;0

Bogota, Colombia;A shower or two;67;49;Cloudy with a shower;67;47;SSE;5;74%;66%;6

Brasilia, Brazil;A t-storm in spots;81;64;Showers and t-storms;81;66;SW;6;66%;82%;6

Bratislava, Slovakia;Clouds and sun;43;31;Mostly cloudy;39;32;E;5;77%;44%;1

Brussels, Belgium;Mostly sunny;44;32;A shower in places;43;32;ENE;11;84%;55%;2

Bucharest, Romania;Partly sunny, chilly;42;32;Snow to rain;39;28;W;11;95%;65%;1

Budapest, Hungary;Clouds and sunshine;45;31;Showers of rain/snow;38;32;E;5;58%;68%;1

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Mostly sunny, nice;73;59;Sunny and beautiful;79;63;N;9;50%;0%;11

Bujumbura, Burundi;Rain and a t-storm;86;64;Warmer;88;65;WNW;4;38%;55%;10

Busan, South Korea;Becoming cloudy;54;42;Sunshine;59;40;NW;6;54%;0%;3

Cairo, Egypt;Nice with sunshine;80;61;Sunny and pleasant;80;60;NNE;4;43%;0%;4

Cape Town, South Africa;Sunny and beautiful;76;57;Decreasing clouds;78;60;SSE;9;51%;26%;11

Caracas, Venezuela;A shower or t-storm;82;68;A shower or t-storm;80;69;E;3;71%;80%;7

Chennai, India;Clouds and sunshine;90;78;A shower or two;89;77;ENE;9;80%;87%;6

Chicago, United States;Bit of rain, snow;38;26;Clouding up, cold;38;29;NNW;10;68%;63%;2

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Showers around;86;75;A p.m. t-storm;84;74;ESE;6;83%;76%;3

Copenhagen, Denmark;Cloudy with a shower;43;37;Spotty showers;42;37;ENE;15;71%;82%;1

Dakar, Senegal;Decreasing clouds;79;69;Sunny and beautiful;79;71;NNE;10;78%;1%;6

Dallas, United States;Cloudy, much colder;48;38;Partly sunny;57;39;N;6;57%;5%;3

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Partly sunny, humid;91;75;Humid with some sun;89;75;ESE;8;83%;55%;10

Delhi, India;Mostly sunny;82;59;Hazy sunshine;82;57;ESE;7;55%;2%;4

Denver, United States;Decreasing clouds;47;26;Plenty of sunshine;49;27;SW;8;32%;2%;3

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Sunny and beautiful;84;63;Hazy sun;86;62;NE;5;48%;1%;5

Dili, East Timor;A downpour;94;74;Afternoon showers;90;74;W;5;68%;73%;11

Dublin, Ireland;Mostly sunny;52;42;An afternoon shower;48;42;E;15;75%;66%;1

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Partly sunny;59;40;High clouds;61;44;N;6;43%;57%;2

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Rain and a t-storm;63;56;Occasional rain;61;56;WSW;16;82%;86%;2

Hanoi, Vietnam;Spotty showers;85;67;A little a.m. rain;73;68;NNW;7;73%;67%;1

Harare, Zimbabwe;Nice with some sun;87;61;Mostly sunny;88;59;ENE;8;28%;3%;14

Havana, Cuba;A t-storm in spots;85;70;A t-storm in spots;85;70;E;6;63%;64%;5

Helsinki, Finland;Partly sunny, breezy;42;27;Clouds and sun;32;26;NNE;10;78%;3%;0

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Cloudy;86;75;A shower or t-storm;88;74;SE;10;74%;63%;4

Hong Kong, China;Periods of sun;82;68;Nice with some sun;80;70;E;8;60%;44%;5

Honolulu, United States;Mostly sunny, breezy;81;72;Sunshine and breezy;81;74;ENE;16;61%;33%;5

Hyderabad, India;A t-storm in spots;90;70;Partly sunny;87;67;SE;6;59%;40%;5

Islamabad, Pakistan;Mostly sunny;78;52;Hazy sunshine;77;50;NNE;5;49%;4%;3

Istanbul, Turkey;Spotty showers;58;52;A little a.m. rain;63;51;NNE;9;72%;89%;1

Jakarta, Indonesia;Decreasing clouds;91;77;A shower or t-storm;92;76;N;5;71%;79%;8

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Nice with sunshine;88;74;Nice with sunshine;90;76;N;6;63%;18%;5

Johannesburg, South Africa;Warm with some sun;90;61;A t-storm in spots;82;61;ESE;11;43%;64%;13

Kabul, Afghanistan;Mostly sunny;66;36;Clouds and sun;61;32;NNE;3;37%;2%;2

Karachi, Pakistan;Partly sunny;93;67;Plenty of sun;94;66;NE;9;24%;0%;4

Kathmandu, Nepal;Mostly sunny;68;44;Nice with sunshine;71;43;SSW;5;62%;27%;4

Khartoum, Sudan;Sunny and pleasant;94;65;Sunny and pleasant;92;66;N;10;14%;0%;6

Kiev, Ukraine;A snow shower;37;20;Mostly cloudy;34;26;NE;6;63%;17%;1

Kingston, Jamaica;A t-storm in spots;90;77;A t-storm in spots;89;77;NE;6;66%;66%;5

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Mostly cloudy;91;74;A t-storm around;90;73;W;6;67%;67%;11

Kolkata, India;Sunshine, less humid;86;67;Hazy sunshine;88;67;ENE;5;55%;1%;5

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A shower or t-storm;93;76;Cloudy, a t-storm;88;75;NNW;4;76%;69%;5

La Paz, Bolivia;A p.m. t-storm;62;39;Showers and t-storms;54;38;E;8;69%;82%;6

Lagos, Nigeria;Partly sunny;88;76;A t-storm in spots;87;78;SW;6;76%;56%;7

Lima, Peru;Clouds and sun;70;63;Turning sunny;70;63;S;7;72%;4%;11

Lisbon, Portugal;Occasional rain;62;51;A passing shower;62;52;W;4;77%;83%;2

London, United Kingdom;Partial sunshine;53;41;A shower in places;47;38;ENE;12;71%;74%;1

Los Angeles, United States;Partly sunny;73;52;Partly sunny;72;51;ESE;4;46%;3%;3

Luanda, Angola;A shower or t-storm;87;76;A stray a.m. t-storm;88;78;SW;6;72%;63%;11

Madrid, Spain;Cooler, p.m. rain;56;47;Spotty showers;55;47;WSW;5;69%;87%;1

Male, Maldives;A p.m. shower or two;86;81;Clouds and sun, nice;88;81;S;4;66%;83%;8

Manaus, Brazil;A t-storm around;91;79;A t-storm around;94;78;WSW;5;66%;76%;9

Manila, Philippines;Partial sunshine;91;77;Clouds and sun;91;77;ENE;7;58%;4%;6

Melbourne, Australia;Sunshine and warmer;81;60;Mostly cloudy, warm;85;69;NNE;15;38%;0%;9

Mexico City, Mexico;Partly sunny;75;45;Partly sunny, nice;73;46;NE;4;36%;5%;6

Miami, United States;Partly sunny;82;72;Partial sunshine;83;71;ENE;7;64%;30%;3

Minsk, Belarus;Showers of rain/snow;36;31;Rain and snow shower;35;27;ENE;9;82%;71%;0

Mogadishu, Somalia;Partly sunny;86;78;Sunshine, pleasant;87;77;E;8;69%;24%;10

Montevideo, Uruguay;Not as warm;69;56;Sunny and warmer;77;60;N;9;55%;0%;11

Montreal, Canada;Clouds and sun, cold;26;19;Cloudy;33;18;NNE;0;83%;59%;0

Moscow, Russia;A snow squall;37;31;Low clouds;36;24;NE;6;81%;42%;0

Mumbai, India;Mostly sunny, nice;90;74;Hazy sunshine;93;78;NE;6;54%;6%;5

Nairobi, Kenya;Clouds and sun;81;58;A t-storm in spots;80;60;NE;10;58%;64%;5

New York, United States;Mostly cloudy;45;40;A shower in places;50;37;N;6;69%;77%;1

Nicosia, Cyprus;High clouds;71;53;Mostly sunny, nice;73;52;NNE;6;65%;11%;3

Novosibirsk, Russia;A little snow;19;6;Cloudy and cold;16;13;SSW;4;89%;32%;0

Osaka-shi, Japan;Increasing clouds;65;54;A shower in the a.m.;59;44;N;8;63%;60%;2

Oslo, Norway;Partly sunny;40;26;Freezing fog, chilly;31;22;N;5;63%;0%;0

Ottawa, Canada;Mostly cloudy, cold;28;22;Cloudy;31;21;NE;6;81%;66%;1

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Showers around;85;78;Showers around;86;79;ENE;6;76%;86%;12

Panama City, Panama;A p.m. t-storm;87;77;Showers and t-storms;87;76;NNW;5;85%;88%;5

Paramaribo, Suriname;A stray p.m. t-storm;88;76;Afternoon showers;85;76;ENE;8;83%;87%;8

Paris, France;Mostly sunny;47;30;Partly sunny, chilly;42;32;NE;11;60%;53%;2

Perth, Australia;Partly sunny;73;53;Partly sunny;67;49;SSE;14;45%;0%;10

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Showers and t-storms;91;76;Tropical rainstorm;86;76;S;6;84%;83%;4

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Some sun;88;74;Partly sunny;91;76;SE;11;57%;28%;12

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A t-storm in spots;92;73;Partly sunny;93;70;E;4;51%;5%;5

Prague, Czech Republic;Partly sunny;39;28;Showers of rain/snow;37;29;E;7;69%;68%;1

Pyongyang, North Korea;Mostly cloudy;51;31;Mostly sunny;49;24;WSW;6;56%;0%;3

Quito, Ecuador;Periods of rain;67;55;Heavy showers;69;55;SSE;8;68%;89%;7

Rabat, Morocco;Rain, a thunderstorm;68;52;Decreasing clouds;62;54;SSW;12;78%;78%;2

Recife, Brazil;Cloudy with a shower;86;78;A morning shower;86;78;ESE;9;69%;78%;8

Reykjavik, Iceland;Rain and drizzle;51;44;A little a.m. rain;46;42;SE;18;84%;54%;0

Riga, Latvia;Mostly cloudy;45;34;Rather cloudy;38;27;ENE;8;80%;15%;0

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Warm with some sun;90;75;Showers and t-storms;82;71;WSW;5;78%;89%;4

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Sunshine, pleasant;75;55;Mostly sunny, nice;76;56;E;6;40%;27%;5

Rome, Italy;Partly sunny;60;40;Afternoon rain;57;52;ESE;6;74%;94%;1

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Cloudy and breezy;42;35;Low clouds;38;27;S;8;59%;6%;0

San Francisco, United States;Smoky with hazy sun;61;47;Smoky with hazy sun;62;47;WNW;4;59%;1%;2

San Jose, Costa Rica;A p.m. t-storm;80;67;Showers and t-storms;79;67;ENE;8;70%;84%;6

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Partly sunny;86;75;A shower in spots;85;76;ESE;10;70%;46%;5

San Salvador, El Salvador;Partly sunny, humid;78;65;Partly sunny;77;65;N;6;85%;36%;7

Sana'a, Yemen;Sunny and beautiful;75;44;Sunny and pleasant;75;44;E;5;37%;11%;7

Santiago, Chile;Sunny and warmer;90;56;Sunny and very warm;92;58;SW;6;26%;3%;12

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A t-storm in spots;84;72;Partly sunny, nice;85;71;NNE;5;74%;27%;5

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Cooler with rain;58;50;A shower;61;49;SSW;4;80%;84%;2

Seattle, United States;Mostly sunny;52;35;Mostly sunny;54;37;ESE;3;67%;4%;2

Seoul, South Korea;Becoming cloudy;52;34;Mostly sunny;54;26;NNW;4;62%;25%;3

Shanghai, China;Rain and drizzle;55;50;Partly sunny;59;50;NE;8;67%;9%;4

Singapore, Singapore;A t-storm in spots;88;78;A shower or t-storm;89;77;W;5;78%;88%;4

Sofia, Bulgaria;Snow and rain;39;28;Periods of sun;41;29;S;5;77%;75%;2

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Partly sunny;86;76;A shower in spots;85;74;E;13;72%;41%;6

Stockholm, Sweden;Cooler;43;33;Partly sunny;37;30;NE;6;58%;8%;0

Sydney, Australia;Partly sunny, nice;71;61;Partly sunny, nice;72;61;NNE;11;51%;4%;11

Taipei City, Taiwan;Partly sunny;83;70;A couple of showers;73;69;E;9;79%;84%;1

Tallinn, Estonia;Mostly cloudy;45;36;Spotty showers;39;27;SE;9;63%;82%;0

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Clouds and sun;54;36;High clouds;60;39;ENE;5;40%;69%;1

Tbilisi, Georgia;Partly sunny;54;31;Partly sunny;50;33;NE;4;68%;28%;2

Tehran, Iran;More sun than clouds;61;46;Mostly sunny;62;45;SE;7;34%;3%;3

Tel Aviv, Israel;Increasing clouds;80;63;Mostly sunny, nice;80;60;S;5;61%;3%;4

Tirana, Albania;Cloudy, p.m. rain;55;42;A shower in the p.m.;64;52;E;4;58%;89%;1

Tokyo, Japan;Mostly cloudy;53;52;Mostly cloudy;63;48;N;6;57%;33%;1

Toronto, Canada;Cloudy;37;30;Cloudy;38;29;NW;8;70%;44%;1

Tripoli, Libya;Mostly cloudy;71;59;Partly sunny, nice;77;65;S;6;49%;4%;3

Tunis, Tunisia;Partly sunny;68;52;Increasing clouds;72;54;SSW;9;60%;32%;3

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Partly sunny, cold;16;-9;Mostly sunny, cold;14;-15;NW;6;41%;13%;2

Vancouver, Canada;Mostly sunny;51;39;Mostly sunny;55;41;NE;3;51%;1%;2

Vienna, Austria;Periods of sun;41;29;Rather cloudy, cold;37;32;SE;4;66%;44%;1

Vientiane, Laos;Partly sunny, warm;93;74;Partly sunny, warm;91;72;NNW;4;60%;44%;6

Vilnius, Lithuania;Spotty showers;40;33;Rain and snow shower;37;29;ENE;8;74%;70%;0

Warsaw, Poland;An icy mix;35;31;Rain and snow shower;36;27;E;12;90%;72%;0

Wellington, New Zealand;Clearing and breezy;64;49;Partly sunny;56;49;ESE;8;63%;58%;10

Yangon, Myanmar;A stray p.m. t-storm;93;72;Partly sunny;93;70;NW;5;70%;11%;6

Yerevan, Armenia;Mostly cloudy;46;28;Partly sunny;50;30;E;2;50%;17%;3

