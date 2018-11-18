AMRITSAR, India (AP) — Police say three people were killed and over a dozen injured when two men on a motorbike targeted a prayer hall with a grenade in northern India.

Police officer Dinesh Singh says the two masked men threw the grenade Sunday toward the hall belonging to a sect of the Sikh faith at a village on the outskirts of Amritsar city in Punjab state.

Singh says the grenade exploded away from the main congregation in the compound, where hundreds of devotees were praying.

He says the 15 injured people were hospitalized.

Authorities have not yet blamed anyone for the attack.

Punjab has been largely peaceful for over two decades after Indian authorities brutally suppressed a violent insurgency for an independent Sikh homeland in the 1980s and early 1990s.