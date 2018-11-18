TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – The 55th annual Golden Horse Awards was held in Taipei on the evening of Nov. 17, where the best in Chinese-language cinema was recognized.

“An Elephant Sitting Still” was named Best Feature Film, while Zhang Yimou (張藝謀) was named Best Director for his role in the film “Shadow.” Xu Zheng (徐崢) and Taiwan’s Hsieh Ying-hsuan (謝盈萱) were crowded Best Leading Actor and Best Leading Actress respectively.

To make the occasion, Taiwan News has curated some of the best images of the winners, fashion, and glamour.



Internationally acclaimed Taiwanese director Ang Lee (李安). (AP image)



Mother of director Hu Bo (胡波) accepts award for Best Feature Film, awarded to “An Elephant Sitting Still.” (CNA image)



Taiwanese actress Hsieh Ying-xuan (謝盈萱), left, and Chinese actor Xu Zheng (徐崢) who won Best Leading Actor and Actress. (AP image)



China's Zhang Yimou (張藝謀) wins Best Director award. (CNA image)



Taiwanese director Sung Hsin-yin (宋欣穎) with Best Animation Feature award for "On Happiness Road." (CNA image)



Saburo Liu (劉三郎) wins Taiwanese Filmmaker of the Year award. (CNA image)





Taiwanese actress Ding Ning (丁寧) wins Best Supporting Actress award. (CNA image)



Hong Kong actor Ben Yuen (袁富華) wins Best Leading Actor award. (AP image)



Taiwanese actor Si Pangoyod (鍾家駿) wins New Performer award. (CNA image)



Huang Hsin-yao (黃信堯), left, and Vivian Hsu (徐若瑄) announce award winner. (CNA image)



Cast of "An Elephant Sitting Still" who won Best Feature Film, Best Adapted Screenplay awards. (AP image)



Nominee for Best Leading Actress, Zeng Meihuizi (曾美慧孜). (AP image)



Hong Kong actor Law Kar-ying (羅家英). (AP image)



Taiwanese actress Jeannie Hsieh (謝金燕). (AP image)



Nominee for Best Leading Actor, Roy Chiu (邱澤). (AP image)



Taiwanese actress Vivian Hsu (徐若瑄). (AP image)



Nominee for Best Supporting Actor, Lee Hong-chi (李鴻其). (AP image)



Nominee for Best New Director, Rene Liu (劉若英). (AP image)



Taiwanese baseball star Chien-Ming Wang (王建民). (AP image)



Singaporean actress Gong Li (鞏俐). (AP image)



Taiwanese actor Chang Chen (張震). (AP image)



Nominee for Best Leading Actress, Zhao Tao (趙濤). (AP image)



Nominee for Best Leading Actor, Deng Chao (鄧超). (AP image)



Nominee for Best Supporting Actress, Kara Hui (惠英紅). (AP image)



Hong Kong actress Kingdom Yuen (苑瓊丹). (AP image)



Nominee for Best Supporting Actress, Phoebe Huang (黃嘉千). (AP image)



Actress Carina Lau (劉嘉玲). (AP image)