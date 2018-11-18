TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- Taiwan's state-run oil refiner CPC Corp announced on Sunday that, starting from 12:00 a.m. on Monday, gasoline and diesel prices at CPC retail pumps across the country will respectively drop by NT$0.7 and NT$0.8 per liter, lowering the price for 95 unleaded gasoline per liter back to below NT$30.

The price fall will reportedly mark the fifth consecutive week the retail pump prices at CPC gas stations have dropped.

The company said the price adjustments were made to reflect the international oil price dips.

The new adjusted prices at the pumps on Monday will be NT$27.8 for 92 unleaded gasoline per liter, NT$29.3 for 95 unleaded gasoline per liter, NT$31.3 for 98 unleaded gasoline, and NT$25.7 for premium diesel per liter, according to CPC.

So if possible, wait until tomorrow to fill up your vehicles.