  1. Home
  2. Politics

Idaho governor visits Taiwan to boost cooperation

Butch Otter to meet Taiwan's President, businesses to deepen ties in economics, culture, and education

By Scott Morgan,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2018/11/18 15:04
Butch Otter in 2017. (Image from Butch Otter's Facebook)

Butch Otter in 2017. (Image from Butch Otter's Facebook)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Governor of the U.S. State of Idaho Butch Otter touched down in Taiwan yesterday for an brief visit to deepen Idaho-Taiwan ties in terms of economics, culture, and education.

Otter will meet with Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文), as well as visit Taiwan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Taichung City Government, and the Taiwan Flour Mills Association. The governor will also meet a host of Taiwanese businesses to discuss potential opportunities for cooperation.

Otter will visit Taiwan from Nov. 17 to Nov. 20 at the invitation of the Taiwan government. He will be joined by Idaho Department of Commerce director Bobbi-Jo Meuleman and Idaho State Department of Agriculture director Celia Gould, Taiwan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement.

The visit will be Otter’s fourth to Taiwan.

Taiwan and Idaho have a close trading relationship, with Taiwan being the gem state’s second largest trading partner.

Otter's visit comes during the 30th anniversary of the establishment of State of Idaho Asia Trade Office in Taipei, which is responsible for the state’s trade with the region.

The governor's visit to Taiwan is the fourth by a sitting U.S. governor this year, coming after visits by the governors of New Mexico, Utah, and Wyoming.
Taiwan-Idaho
Taiwan-U.S.
Official visit
U.S. governors
Butch Otter

RELATED ARTICLES

Number of Taiwanese students in US continues to increase yearly: report 
Number of Taiwanese students in US continues to increase yearly: report 
2018/11/14 11:56
US midterm election will not affect Taiwan policy: AIT Chairman
US midterm election will not affect Taiwan policy: AIT Chairman
2018/11/08 10:34
Taipei Chinese Orchestra to play in New York for the first time
Taipei Chinese Orchestra to play in New York for the first time
2018/11/06 17:51
Taiwan is a reliable partner and force for good: AIT Chairman
Taiwan is a reliable partner and force for good: AIT Chairman
2018/11/05 16:33
Taiwan military mulls purchase of US autonomous helicopters, mines
Taiwan military mulls purchase of US autonomous helicopters, mines
2018/11/05 14:33