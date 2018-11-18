TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Governor of the U.S. State of Idaho Butch Otter touched down in Taiwan yesterday for an brief visit to deepen Idaho-Taiwan ties in terms of economics, culture, and education.

Otter will meet with Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文), as well as visit Taiwan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Taichung City Government, and the Taiwan Flour Mills Association. The governor will also meet a host of Taiwanese businesses to discuss potential opportunities for cooperation.

Otter will visit Taiwan from Nov. 17 to Nov. 20 at the invitation of the Taiwan government. He will be joined by Idaho Department of Commerce director Bobbi-Jo Meuleman and Idaho State Department of Agriculture director Celia Gould, Taiwan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement.

The visit will be Otter’s fourth to Taiwan.

Taiwan and Idaho have a close trading relationship, with Taiwan being the gem state’s second largest trading partner.

Otter's visit comes during the 30th anniversary of the establishment of State of Idaho Asia Trade Office in Taipei, which is responsible for the state’s trade with the region.

The governor's visit to Taiwan is the fourth by a sitting U.S. governor this year, coming after visits by the governors of New Mexico, Utah, and Wyoming.